EZZ Life Science Announces Upcoming Dividend Payment

EZZ Life Science Holdings Ltd. (AU:EZZ) has released an update.

EZZ Life Science Holdings Ltd. has announced a dividend of AUD 0.02 per fully paid ordinary share, scheduled for payment on December 9, 2024. Investors should note the ex-date on November 5, 2024, and the record date on November 6, 2024. This dividend is related to the company’s financial reporting period ending June 30, 2024.

For further insights into AU:EZZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.