EZZ Life Science Announces Upcoming Dividend Payment

October 28, 2024 — 06:28 pm EDT

EZZ Life Science Holdings Ltd. (AU:EZZ) has released an update.

EZZ Life Science Holdings Ltd. has announced a dividend of AUD 0.02 per fully paid ordinary share, scheduled for payment on December 9, 2024. Investors should note the ex-date on November 5, 2024, and the record date on November 6, 2024. This dividend is related to the company’s financial reporting period ending June 30, 2024.

