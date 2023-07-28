EZU - iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Discloses $214.84K Position in SAP SE (FWB:SAP)

Fintel reports that EZU - iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,638.43K shares of SAP SE (FWB:SAP) valued at $214.84K.

In their previous filing dated April 25, 2023 they reported 1,481.06K shares, an increase of 10.63%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.09% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for SAP SE is 134.67. The forecasts range from a low of 87.55 to a high of $161.70. The average price target represents an increase of 13.09% from its latest reported closing price of 119.08.

The projected annual revenue for SAP SE is 33,098MM, an increase of 3.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 642 funds or institutions reporting positions in SAP SE. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 3.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAP is 1.28%, an increase of 9.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 156,170K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,659K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,632K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAP by 14.52% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,511K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,451K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAP by 14.13% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 6,562K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,627K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAP by 13.15% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 6,455K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,917K shares, representing an increase of 8.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAP by 24.98% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,607K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,558K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAP by 12.50% over the last quarter.

SAP SE Maintains 1.72% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.72%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.30%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

