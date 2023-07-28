EZU - iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Discloses $197.53K Position in Siemens (FWB:SIE)

Fintel reports that EZU - iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,200.31K shares of Siemens AG (FWB:SIE) valued at $197.53K.

In their previous filing dated April 25, 2023 they reported 1,085.00K shares, an increase of 10.63%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.34% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Siemens is 185.46. The forecasts range from a low of 131.30 to a high of $260.40. The average price target represents an increase of 22.34% from its latest reported closing price of 151.60.

The projected annual revenue for Siemens is 77,274MM, an increase of 1.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 568 funds or institutions reporting positions in Siemens. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 4.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIE is 0.93%, an increase of 2.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.21% to 118,332K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,855K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,961K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIE by 4.54% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 7,930K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,866K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIE by 11.82% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,722K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,752K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIE by 8.32% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,101K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,073K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIE by 3.78% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 3,297K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,104K shares, representing an increase of 5.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIE by 16.13% over the last quarter.

Siemens Maintains 2.80% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.80%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

