EZU - iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Discloses $182.61K Position in Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

Fintel reports that EZU - iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,789.86K shares of Sanofi (EPA:SAN) valued at $182.61K.

In their previous filing dated April 25, 2023 they reported 1,617.93K shares, an increase of 10.63%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.40% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sanofi is 109.33. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 13.40% from its latest reported closing price of 96.41.

The projected annual revenue for Sanofi is 45,543MM, a decrease of 1.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 669 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sanofi. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAN is 1.13%, an increase of 6.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.03% to 196,580K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 17,748K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 728K shares, representing an increase of 95.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 16,720.41% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,390K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,368K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 10.37% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,358K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,299K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 4.99% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,107K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,057K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 8.41% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,841K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,585K shares, representing an increase of 72.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 320.07% over the last quarter.

Sanofi Maintains 3.69% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.69%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

