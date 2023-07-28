EZU - iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Discloses $147.27K Position in Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU)

Fintel reports that EZU - iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 851.26K shares of Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) valued at $147.27K.

In their previous filing dated April 25, 2023 they reported 769.49K shares, an increase of 10.63%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.40% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Schneider Electric SE is 176.89. The forecasts range from a low of 149.48 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.40% from its latest reported closing price of 160.22.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Schneider Electric SE is 36,913MM, an increase of 8.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 634 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schneider Electric SE. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 8.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SU is 1.05%, an increase of 0.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.25% to 96,836K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 15,917K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,878K shares, representing an increase of 6.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SU by 14.70% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 4,802K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,995K shares, representing a decrease of 4.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SU by 2.70% over the last quarter.

WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 3,482K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,590K shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SU by 6.82% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 3,333K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,284K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SU by 10.82% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 2,944K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,773K shares, representing an increase of 5.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SU by 4.87% over the last quarter.

Schneider Electric SE Maintains 1.97% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.97%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.24%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.