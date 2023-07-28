EZU - iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Discloses $101.36K Position in Hermes International (EPA:RMS)

Fintel reports that EZU - iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 49.69K shares of Hermes International (EPA:RMS) valued at $101.36K.

In their previous filing dated April 25, 2023 they reported 44.91K shares, an increase of 10.65%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.80% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hermes International is 1,996.90. The forecasts range from a low of 1,378.65 to a high of $2,467.50. The average price target represents an increase of 7.80% from its latest reported closing price of 1,852.40.

The projected annual revenue for Hermes International is 13,203MM, an increase of 13.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 36.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 493 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hermes International. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 3.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMS is 0.73%, an increase of 8.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.08% to 152,396K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 36,344K shares representing 34.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,687K shares, representing a decrease of 14.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 2.43% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 27,369K shares representing 26.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,301K shares representing 10.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 409K shares, representing an increase of 96.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 98.89% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 10,934K shares representing 10.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,589K shares, representing an increase of 30.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 80.94% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,529K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 238K shares, representing an increase of 96.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 98.85% over the last quarter.

Hermes International Maintains 0.70% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.70%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.86%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

