EZU - iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Discloses $101.34K Position in BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

Fintel reports that EZU - iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,743.03K shares of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) valued at $101.34K.

In their previous filing dated April 25, 2023 they reported 1,575.60K shares, an increase of 10.63%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.78% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for BNP Paribas is 77.76. The forecasts range from a low of 61.61 to a high of $98.49. The average price target represents an increase of 33.78% from its latest reported closing price of 58.12.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for BNP Paribas is 49,280MM, an increase of 10.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 558 funds or institutions reporting positions in BNP Paribas. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 3.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNP is 0.73%, a decrease of 8.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.69% to 195,261K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 22,722K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,046K shares, representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNP by 1.74% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,573K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,107K shares, representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNP by 2.69% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 10,420K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,949K shares, representing a decrease of 5.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNP by 9.81% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,464K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,149K shares, representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNP by 0.93% over the last quarter.

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 6,512K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,322K shares, representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNP by 1.98% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Maintains 6.71% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.71%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

