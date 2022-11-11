EZU Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (Symbol: EZU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.88, changing hands as high as $39.17 per share. iShares MSCI Eurozone shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EZU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EZU's low point in its 52 week range is $31.135 per share, with $51.125 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.13.
Also see: TRNX Historical Stock Prices
SYX Historical Stock Prices
QUIK market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.