EzFill signs agreement for purchase of Yoshi Mobility’s fuel division

EzFill (EZFL) Holdings has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the fueling division of Yoshi, Inc. with the aim of expanding its U.S operations and presence. Under the terms of the agreement, EzFill will acquire Yoshi Mobility’s existing mobile fuel service assets and allows EzFill to begin operations in four new states: California, Tennessee, Texas, and Michigan. EzFill will integrate Yoshi’s assets, operations and customers into its growing infrastructure. With this acquisition, EzFill plans to not only strengthen the company’s footprint in its existing markets but also take advantage of EzFill’s national customers and begin offering services to them in those markets. EzFill will immediately add diesel fueling to the services currently offered by Yoshi in those markets which the Company believes will immediately increase revenues in those areas. Additionally, EzFill hopes to initiate an aggressive national expansion plan, positioning itself as a leading player in the on-demand fueling sector. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Yoshi Mobility is a major mobility services provider backed by strategic investors such as General Motors Ventures, ExxonMobil, and Bridgestone Americas. These investments have played a pivotal role in establishing Yoshi Mobility as a trailblazer in the mobile fueling industry. As part of the Agreement Yoshi will become shareholders in EzFill. The definitive agreement contains customary closing conditions and is expected to close by December 2, 2024.

