EzFill reports Q3 EPS ($1.95) vs. ($1.46) last year

Reports Q3 revenue $7M vs. $6.2M last year. Commenting on the third quarter results, Interim CEO Yehuda Levy stated, “In Q3 2024, EzFill (EZFL) delivered another quarter of strong growth, thanks to the unwavering dedication of our team and the trust our customers place in us. Our focus on operational excellence and our commitment to innovation continue to drive our progress and enhance our ability to meet the evolving needs of the market. We are excited by the strategic partnerships and new accounts we’ve secured this quarter, which position us for even greater success as we move forward. Our mission remains clear, to lead the way in delivering convenience and sustainability, while accelerating the growth of our business. We look forward to closing the Yoshi transaction and expanding our operations into four new states in the coming months.”

