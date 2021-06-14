EZCORP's(NASDAQ:EZPW) Share Price Is Down 43% Over The Past Three Years.

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) share price has gained 26% in the last three months. But that cannot eclipse the less-than-impressive returns over the last three years. In fact, the share price is down 43% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return.

EZCORP isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over three years, EZCORP grew revenue at 0.03% per year. Given it's losing money in pursuit of growth, we are not really impressed with that. The stock dropped 13% during that time. If revenue growth accelerates, we might see the share price bounce. But ultimately the key will be whether the company can become profitability.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:EZPW Earnings and Revenue Growth June 14th 2021

A Different Perspective

EZCORP provided a TSR of 13% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 0.9% over half a decade It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for EZCORP you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

