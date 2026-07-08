EZCORP Stock to Watch as Pawn Demand and Gold Prices Lift Profit

EZCORP, Inc. EZPW benefits from several trends shaping the consumer finance and pre-owned retail markets. Rising demand for short-term liquidity, increased consumer focus on value, acquisition-driven growth and favorable gold prices supporting scrap margins are among the key factors influencing the company’s performance.

These dynamics make EZCORP a notable stock for investors monitoring trends across the pawn industry and alternative consumer financial services space.

Analysts also remain neutral on EZCORP’s earnings outlook. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings has remained unchanged over the past month, indicating year-over-year growth of 40% and 10%, respectively.

Estimate Revision Trend



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EZPW Shows Demand for Short-Term Liquidity

EZCORP is benefiting from sustained demand for collateral-backed borrowing. Pawn loans outstanding increased 33% year over year to $349.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, while pawn service charges rose 30% to $151.1 million. Growth was driven by higher average pawn loans, continued strong pawn demand and additional stores.

The trend is important because pawn loans are directly tied to customer need for fast liquidity. EZCORP’s pawn lending model allows it to serve customers seeking quick access to cash through collateral-backed loans. The increase in repeat pawn activity and higher average loan balances indicates continued customer demand, which is helping drive growth in service-charge revenue.

EZCORP Is Expanding Through Scale and Deals

EZCORP is also benefiting from the broader industry trend toward consolidation and scaled pawn platforms. As of March 31, 2026, the company operated 1,506 pawn stores across 16 countries, after adding 123 stores during the second quarter of fiscal 2026, including the Simple Management Group acquisition.

The company acquired a controlling interest in Founders One in January 2026, adding 105 stores across 12 countries. It also completed the acquisition of 12 El Bufalo Pawn stores in Texas. These strategic acquisitions have strengthened EZCORP’s presence across the United States, Latin America, the Caribbean and other international markets.

Scale matters in pawn because a broader store network can support loan growth, inventory availability, brand reach and operational efficiencies. EZCORP’s store base expanded 17.3% between the third quarter of fiscal 2025 and the second quarter of fiscal 2026, highlighting the impact of acquisitions and new store openings on the company’s growth trajectory.

EZPW Gains From Elevated Gold Prices

Gold has become an important contributor to EZCORP’s recent performance. Jewelry scrap sales surged 288% year over year to $81.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, while scrap margin improved to 38%. The company’s total revenues rose 46% to $446.9 million, gross profit increased 46% to $260 million and adjusted EBITDA advanced 76% to $76.9 million.

The improvement reflects the benefit of higher gold prices on EZCORP’s financial performance. Jewelry scrap sales provide an additional revenue stream by allowing the company to realize value from precious metals recovered through its pawn operations. Stronger scrap profitability has supported gross profit, EBITDA and cash flow, providing additional capital for investments in pawn loan growth, store expansion and acquisitions.

At the same time, EZCORP’s core pawn business remains healthy even excluding scrap. Same-store core pawn revenues increased 9% year over year, while same-store core pawn gross profit rose 12% in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. This suggests that EZCORP’s results are benefiting from both healthy pawn demand and the added support from favorable gold prices.

EZCORP Could Face a Trend Reversal

The same trends supporting EZCORP’s growth could also create downside risks. Gold price normalization may reduce scrap margins and cash generation, limiting the internally generated capital available for reinvestment in pawn loans, new stores and acquisitions.

Retail demand remains another factor to monitor. Merchandise sales accounted for 47.9% of total revenues as of March 31, 2026. A slowdown in demand for pre-owned goods, lower pawn forfeitures, pricing pressure or inventory-management challenges could negatively impact revenue growth.

Expenses also remain a key consideration. EZCORP’s continued investment in new store openings, integration of recent acquisitions and higher employee-related costs could keep the expense base elevated. As a result, margin expansion may face pressure even if demand for pawn services remains resilient.

What EZPW Scores Say About These Trends

EZCORP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company’s B grades for Value, Growth and VGM support the view that its fundamentals remain sound, helped by rising pawn balances, acquisition-led expansion and improving profitability. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Over the past six months, EZPW shares have gained 65.8% against the industry’s 11.4% decline.

Price Performance



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The Momentum score of D remains a caution flag. The score indicates that recent share-price performance has been less supportive compared with other fundamental factors. For now, EZCORP’s trends remain favorable, but the durability of pawn demand, gold-supported scrap profits and acquisition execution will determine how much of the recent strength can continue.

Investors tracking EZCORP can also compare it with FirstCash Holdings FCFS, a pawn store operator focused on serving consumers seeking short-term liquidity solutions. FCFS provides a useful comparison point because it also generates revenue through pawn loans, collateral-backed lending and the resale of consumer merchandise across multiple markets.

PROG Holdings PRG is another relevant peer. The company provides consumer finance solutions through lease-to-own, buy now, pay later, cash advance and employee purchase programs. PRG’s broader fintech and alternative payment focus contrasts with EZPW’s core concentration on pawn lending and secondhand merchandise operations.

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EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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