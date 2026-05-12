EZCORP Stock Is Up 130%. One Investor Just Took Millions Off the Table

Key Points

First Wilshire sold 998,230 shares of EZCORP in the first quarter; the estimated transaction value was $23.93 million based on quarterly average prices.

The quarter-end position value decreased by $14.97 million, reflecting both the share sale and changes in EZCORP's share price.

The transaction represented 5.39% of First Wilshire's reportable AUM as of March 31, 2026.

Post-trade, the fund holds 740,771 shares valued at $18.80 million.

10 stocks we like better than Ezcorp ›

On May 11, 2026, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc disclosed selling 998,230 shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW), an estimated $23.93 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a May 11, 2026, SEC filing, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 998,230 shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) during the first quarter. The estimated value of the shares sold was approximately $23.93 million based on the average closing price for the period. The fund’s quarter-end position in EZCORP stood at 740,771 shares, with a market value of $18.80 million. The total stake’s value fell by $14.97 million from the previous quarter, a change driven by both trading activity and share price movement.

What else to know

This was a reduction; the EZCORP stake now accounts for 4.24% of First Wilshire’s $443.88 million in reportable U.S. equity holdings after the sale.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: SGOV: $67.05 million (15.1% of AUM) UNK: LBTYA: $28.31 million (6.4% of AUM) NYSE: ECVT: $28.25 million (6.4% of AUM) NYSE: SD: $22.96 million (5.2% of AUM) NYSE: TPH: $20.86 million (4.7% of AUM)

As of May 11, 2026, EZCORP shares were priced at $34.65, up 130% over the past year and significantly outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 26% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 11, 2026) $34.65 Market capitalization $2.03 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.34 billion Net income (TTM) $122.9 million

Company snapshot

EZCORP provides pawn loans collateralized by personal property, and sells forfeited collateral and purchased pre-owned merchandise.

The firm generates revenue primarily through interest on pawn loans and retail sales of merchandise from its network of pawn stores and digital platforms.

It serves individuals in the United States and Latin America seeking short-term credit solutions and value retail options.

EZCORP operates a large network of pawn stores across the United States and Latin America, focusing on collateralized lending and retail sales. The company leverages both physical locations and digital engagement platforms to reach a broad base of customers seeking accessible financial services. Its scale and dual-channel approach provide a competitive advantage in the credit services sector.

What this transaction means for investors

EZCORP shares have surged 130% over the past year, and while the company’s fundamentals remain strong, it makes sense that some investors would trim exposure after such an explosive run — even when the underlying business is growing rapidly. Just last week, EZCORP reported record quarterly revenue of $446.9 million, up 46% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA jumped 76% to $76.9 million. Pawn loans outstanding climbed 33% to a record $349.4 million as demand for short-term cash solutions remained elevated. The company benefited from soaring gold prices too, with jewelry scrap sales surging 288% and related margins expanding sharply.



Management has also been aggressively expanding. EZCORP added 123 stores during the quarter, including 105 through its SMG acquisition, bringing the total footprint to 1,506 locations across 16 countries.



There’s been an interesting confluence of factors behind EZCORP’s recent surge, and investors should keep in mind that pawn businesses can perform exceptionally well during periods of economic strain and persistent inflation. Taking money off the table helps assuage concerns that sentiment might be priced in a little too much, but long-term, the thesis remains intact.

Should you buy stock in Ezcorp right now?

Before you buy stock in Ezcorp, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ezcorp wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $460,826!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,345,285!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 983% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 12, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends iShares Trust - iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.