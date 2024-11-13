Ezcorp reports Q4 adjusted EPS 26c vs. 23c last year

Reports Q4 revenue $294.6M vs. $270.5M last year. CEO Lachie Given stated, “FY24 has been another record breaking year for our company as we achieved the highest annual revenues in our history. We also drove material growth on the bottom line, with adjusted EBITDA increasing 15% to over $150M and adjusted diluted EPS increasing 20% to $1.12. This exceptional performance is a testament to our 8,000+ team members, whose dedication to delivering market-leading customer service has driven these outstanding operating and financial results…Our online payments also increased 34% year over year, further reflecting robust customer engagement across our platforms. During the quarter, we grew our footprint by adding 21 stores, including one acquired store in the U.S. and 20 de novo stores in Latin America. We continue to focus on strategic expansion and our FY24 results reflect the resurgence of our Latin American business, with adjusted segment contribution increasing 41% to $38.2M. We now operate 1,279 stores across five countries…”

