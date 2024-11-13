News & Insights

Stocks

Ezcorp reports Q4 adjusted EPS 26c vs. 23c last year

November 13, 2024 — 05:16 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q4 revenue $294.6M vs. $270.5M last year. CEO Lachie Given stated, “FY24 has been another record breaking year for our company as we achieved the highest annual revenues in our history. We also drove material growth on the bottom line, with adjusted EBITDA increasing 15% to over $150M and adjusted diluted EPS increasing 20% to $1.12. This exceptional performance is a testament to our 8,000+ team members, whose dedication to delivering market-leading customer service has driven these outstanding operating and financial results…Our online payments also increased 34% year over year, further reflecting robust customer engagement across our platforms. During the quarter, we grew our footprint by adding 21 stores, including one acquired store in the U.S. and 20 de novo stores in Latin America. We continue to focus on strategic expansion and our FY24 results reflect the resurgence of our Latin American business, with adjusted segment contribution increasing 41% to $38.2M. We now operate 1,279 stores across five countries…”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EZPW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EZPW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.