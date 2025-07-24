EZCORP, Inc. Scheduled to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results on July 30, 2025

EZCORP will announce its Q3 fiscal 2025 results on July 30, followed by a conference call on July 31.

Quiver AI Summary

EZCORP, Inc. will release its third quarter fiscal 2025 results, covering the period that ended on June 30, 2025, on July 30, 2025, after market close. The company will hold a webcast and conference call on July 31, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss these results, with presentation slides available on its Investor Relations website shortly after the earnings release. EZCORP is a prominent provider of pawn transactions in the U.S. and Latin America, offering recycling and resale of merchandise, and aims to meet the short-term cash needs of consumers. In addition to its public trading on NASDAQ, EZCORP is part of the S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.

Potential Positives

EZCORP is set to release its third quarter fiscal 2025 results, indicating transparency and ongoing communication with shareholders.

The scheduled conference call and webcast demonstrate the company's commitment to engaging with investors and providing updates on its financial performance.

EZCORP's position as a leading provider of pawn transactions in both the U.S. and Latin America highlights its significant market presence and growth potential.

Being a member of the S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index reflects the company's credibility and stability in the financial markets.

Potential Negatives

There is no indication of the financial performance expectations for the third quarter, which may suggest uncertainty about results.

FAQ

When will EZCORP announce its third quarter fiscal 2025 results?

EZCORP will announce its third quarter fiscal 2025 results on July 30, 2025, after market close.

What time is the EZCORP conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on July 31, 2025.

Where can I find the presentation slides for the conference call?

The presentation slides will be posted in the Investor Relations section of EZCORP’s website after market close on July 30, 2025.

How can I access the replay of the conference call?

A replay of the conference call will be available on EZCORP's investor relations website shortly after the live call concludes.

Who should I contact if I have trouble accessing the conference call?

If you have difficulty accessing the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at EZPW@elevate-ir.com.

$EZPW Insider Trading Activity

$EZPW insiders have traded $EZPW stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EZPW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN BLAIR JR. POWELL (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 86,000 shares for an estimated $1,220,010.

$EZPW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $EZPW stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EZPW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EZPW in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 07/10/2025

Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 03/17/2025

$EZPW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EZPW recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $EZPW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian McNamara from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $25.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Kyle Joseph from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $17.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Craig Irwin from Roth MKM set a target price of $16.0 on 03/17/2025

AUSTIN, Texas, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZCORP, Inc. (“EZCORP” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EZPW), a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America, will issue third quarter fiscal 2025 results (period ended June 30, 2025) on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, after the market close.





The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, July 31, 2025, to discuss its results. The presentation slides will be posted to the Investor Relations section of its website after the market close on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.





Date: Thursday, July 31, 2025





Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time





Dial-in registration link:





https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI4f3cd4b3bf1d44a198c59f67b0acdc6f









Live webcast registration link:





https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pj5srnod









A replay of the conference call will be available online at





http://investors.ezcorp.com





shortly after the live call concludes. If you have any difficulty accessing the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at





EZPW@elevate-ir.com





.







About EZCORP







Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell pre-owned and recycled merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.







