EZCORP, Inc. Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results with 11% Increase in Pawn Loans Outstanding

EZCORP reports Q2 2025 results with increased pawn loans, revenues, and net income compared to the previous year.

EZCORP, Inc. reported strong financial results for its second quarter ended March 31, 2025, showing significant growth in key metrics compared to the same period last year. Pawn loans outstanding increased by 11% to $261.8 million, while net income rose 18% to $25.4 million, with adjusted net income growing 25% to $26.1 million. Revenue reached $306.3 million, a 7% increase, and adjusted EBITDA surged 23% to $45.1 million. The company also completed its largest financing transaction to date with a $300 million private offering of senior notes due 2032, which bolstered its financial flexibility. CEO Lachie Given attributed the positive results to strong consumer demand amid inflationary pressures and highlighted improvements in operational performance across both U.S. and Latin American markets.

Potential Positives

Pawn loans outstanding (PLO) increased by 11% to $261.8 million, indicating strong loan demand and operational performance.

Net income rose by 18% to $25.4 million, reflecting improved profitability.

Diluted earnings per share increased by 14% to $0.33, showcasing enhanced shareholder value.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 23% to $45.1 million, demonstrating significant operational efficiency and financial strength.

Potential Negatives

Merchandise sales gross margin decreased from 35% to 34%, indicating a potential decline in profitability for that segment.

Aged general merchandise increased to 2.4% of total inventory, suggesting potential issues with inventory management or sales performance.

General and administrative expenses increased by 8%, primarily due to labor costs, which could indicate rising operational expenses impacting overall profitability.

FAQ

What are the key financial highlights for EZCORP in Q2 2025?

EZCORP reported an 11% increase in pawn loans outstanding and an 18% rise in net income.

How much did EZCORP's diluted earnings per share increase?

Diluted earnings per share increased by 14% to $0.33 in Q2 2025.

What was the impact of inflation on EZCORP's business?

Inflation has led value-conscious consumers to seek EZCORP's short-term cash solutions and secondhand goods.

What was the outcome of EZCORP's recent debt offering?

EZCORP completed a $300 million private offering of senior notes, enhancing financial flexibility for growth.

When will EZCORP hold its next conference call?

EZCORP will host a conference call on April 29, 2025, to discuss their Q2 results.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW), a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America, today announced results for its second quarter ended March 31, 2025.











Unless otherwise noted, all amounts in this release are in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and comparisons shown are to the same period in the prior year.









SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS













Pawn loans outstanding (PLO) up 11% to $261.8 million.









Net income increased 18% to $25.4 million. On an adjusted basis



1



, net income increased 25% to $26.1 million.









Diluted earnings per share increased 14% to $0.33. On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings per share increased 21% to $0.34.









Adjusted EBITDA increased 23% to $45.1 million.









Total revenues increased 7% to $306.3 million, while gross profit increased 6% to $178.5 million.









Completed a $300.0 million private offering of senior notes due 2032.

















CEO COMMENTARY AND OUTLOOK







Lachie Given, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our team delivered another impressive quarter of operational and financial performance, highlighted by record Q2 PLO, which drove strong growth in revenue and pawn service charges. Persistent inflation and economic pressure continue to impact value-conscious consumers who are increasingly turning to us for short-term cash and secondhand goods. Our strengthened operating model and best-in-class customer service also fueled the bottom line, driving a material increase in adjusted EBITDA to $45.1 million, up 23%.





“Our consistent performance across geographies reflects our company-wide commitment to our core values of People, Pawn and Passion. In the U.S., PLO and adjusted EBITDA increased 15%, reflecting strong loan demand, increased average loan size and disciplined cost management. In Latin America, PLO increased 17% on a constant currency basis, and adjusted EBITDA grew 36%, propelled by robust demand for loans and secondhand goods and our strong operational execution.





“Our disciplined capital allocation strategy prioritizes substantial liquidity to drive strong organic growth, pursue value-enhancing acquisitions and investments and meet near-term debt maturities. In March, we completed a $300.0 million private offering of senior notes, the Company’s largest financing transaction to date, expanding our financial flexibility for continued growth and meaningfully enhancing our capital structure, as we retire our 2025 convertible notes maturing on May 1.





“It was another outstanding quarter for EZCORP, and I thank the team for their unwavering commitment to operational excellence as we continue to drive significantly enhanced value for our shareholders.”







CONSOLIDATED RESULTS













Three Months Ended





March 31









As Reported













Adjusted







1















in millions, except per share amounts









2025





















2024





















2025





















2024























































Total revenues





$





306.3













$





285.6













$





318.9













$





285.6













Gross profit





$





178.5













$





167.6













$





185.0













$





167.6













Income before tax





$





34.4













$





28.7













$





35.4













$





28.0













Net income





$





25.4













$





21.5













$





26.1













$





21.0













Diluted earnings per share





$





0.33













$





0.29













$





0.34













$





0.28













EBITDA (non-GAAP measure)





$





43.8













$





37.4













$





45.1













$





36.7



















































































PLO increased 11% to $261.8 million, up $26.1 million. On a same-store



2



basis, PLO increased 11% due to increase in average loan size, continued strong pawn demand and improved operational performance.









Total revenues increased 7% and gross profit increased 6%, reflecting improved pawn service charge (PSC) revenues due to higher average PLO.









PSC increased 8% as a result of higher average PLO.









Merchandise sales gross margin at 34%, down from 35%. Aged general merchandise was 2.4% of total general merchandise inventory, up 14 basis points.









Net inventory increased 27%, as a result of the increase in PLO and decrease in inventory turnover to 2.5x, from 2.9x.









Store expenses increased 2% and were flat on a same-store basis.









General and administrative expenses increased 8%, primarily due to labor and a gain on a corporate lease termination in the prior year.









Income before taxes was $34.4 million, up 20% from $28.7 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased 23% to $45.1 million.









Diluted earnings per share increased 14% to $0.33. On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings per share increased 21% to $0.34.









Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter was $505.2 million, up from $170.5 million as of September 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to $300.0 million (less issuance costs) from the issuance of the Senior Notes due 2032 and cash from operating activities.









SEGMENT RESULTS







U.S. Pawn







PLO ended the quarter at $199.4 million, up 15% on a total and same-store basis due to increase in average loan size, increased loan demand and improved operational performance.









Total revenues increased 7% and gross profit increased 8%, reflecting higher PSC.









PSC increased 9% as a result of higher average PLO, partially offset by lower PLO yield.









Merchandise sales increased 2%, and gross margin decreased to 36% from 37%. Aged general merchandise decreased by 14 basis points to 2.8%, or $1.3 million of total general merchandise inventory. Excluding our three Max Pawn luxury stores in Las Vegas, aged general merchandise was 1.5%.









Net inventory increased 29%, due to increase in PLO, increase in customer layaways and a decrease in inventory turnover to 2.3x, from 2.6x.









Store expenses increased 3% (2% on a same-store basis) primarily due to labor, the majority of which was offset by a decrease in expenses related to our loyalty program.









Segment contribution increased 16% to $47.1 million.









Segment store count remained at 542.















Latin America Pawn







PLO improved to $62.4 million, up 1% (17% on constant currency basis). On a same-store basis, PLO decreased 2% (14% increase on a constant currency basis). The constant currency increase was due to improved operational performance and increased loan demand.









Total revenues were up 9% (25% on constant currency basis), and gross profit increased 3% (18% on a constant currency basis), mainly due to increased PSC.









PSC increased to $28.3 million, up 4% (19% on a constant currency basis) as a result of higher average PLO.









Merchandise sales increased 5% (21% on constant currency basis) and merchandise sales gross margin decreased to 30% from 33%. Aged general merchandise increased to 1.9% from 1.4% of total general merchandise inventory.









Net inventory increased 23% (44% on a constant currency basis) due to increase in PLO and decrease in inventory turnover to 3.2x, from 3.6x.









Store expenses decreased 2% (13% increase on a constant currency basis) and decreased 4% on a same-store basis (11% increase on a constant currency basis). The constant currency increase was primarily due to increased labor, in line with store activity and minimum wage increases, offset by a decrease in expenses related to our loyalty program.









Segment contribution increased 30% to $10.6 million (43% on a constant currency basis). On an adjusted basis, segment contribution was up 42% to $11.6 million.









Segment store count increased by one to 742 due to the addition of nine de novo stores, the acquisition of one store, and the consolidation of nine stores.

















FORM 10-Q







EZCORP’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The report is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.ezcorp.com. EZCORP shareholders may obtain a paper copy of the report, free of charge, by sending a request to the investor relations contact below.







CONFERENCE CALL







EZCORP will host a conference call on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 8:00 am Central Time to discuss Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 results. Analysts and institutional investors may participate on the conference call by registering online at https://registrations.events/direct/NTM1088399. Once registered you will receive the dial-in details with a unique PIN to join the call. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hqptihjy. A replay of the conference call will be available online at http://investors.ezcorp.com shortly after the end of the call.







ABOUT EZCORP







Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell pre-owned and recycled merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.





Follow us on social media:





Facebook EZPAWN Official https://www.facebook.com/EZPAWN/





EZCORP Instagram Official https://www.instagram.com/ezcorp_official/





EZPAWN Instagram Official https://www.instagram.com/ezpawnofficial/





EZCORP LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/ezcorp/







FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS







This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s strategy, initiatives and expected performance. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations as to the outcome and timing of future events. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including all statements regarding the Company's strategy, initiatives and future performance, that address activities or results that the Company plans, expects, believes, projects, estimates or anticipates, will, should or may occur in the future, including future financial or operating results, are forward-looking statements. Actual results for future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to a number of uncertainties and other factors, including operating risks, liquidity risks, legislative or regulatory developments, market factors, current or future litigation and risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. For a discussion of these and other factors affecting the Company’s business and prospects, see the Company’s annual, quarterly and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time.







Contact:







Email: Investor_Relations@ezcorp.com





Phone: (512) 314-2220































EZCORP, Inc.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(Unaudited)





































Three Months Ended









March 31,













Six Months Ended









March 31,











(in thousands, except per share amounts)







2025













2024













2025













2024











Revenues:





































Merchandise sales





$





169,467













$





164,687













$





355,810













$





344,090













Jewelry scrapping sales









20,938

















13,714

















37,670

















27,796













Pawn service charges









115,871

















107,163

















232,923

















213,612













Other revenues









40

















75

















83

















132













Total revenues









306,316

















285,639

















626,486

















585,630













Merchandise cost of goods sold









111,555

















106,259

















233,379

















221,469













Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold









16,309

















11,788

















29,251

















23,996













Gross profit









178,452

















167,592

















363,856

















340,165













Operating expenses:





































Store expenses









116,527

















114,582

















232,978

















225,137













General and administrative









19,640

















18,266

















38,309

















34,809













Depreciation and amortization









8,020

















8,219

















16,355

















16,784













Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets and other









17

















3

















25

















(169





)









Other income









—

















(765





)













—

















(765





)









Total operating expenses









144,204

















140,305

















287,667

















275,796













Operating income









34,248

















27,287

















76,189

















64,369













Interest expense









3,281

















3,402

















6,428

















6,842













Interest income









(1,875





)













(2,882





)













(3,968





)













(5,521





)









Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates









(1,505





)













(1,719





)













(2,980





)













(2,872





)









Other (income) expense









(65





)













(165





)













913

















(436





)









Income before income taxes









34,412

















28,651

















75,796

















66,356













Income tax expense









9,022

















7,172

















19,390

















16,407













Net income





$





25,390













$





21,479













$





56,406













$





49,949

















































Basic earnings per share





$





0.46













$





0.39













$





1.03













$





0.91













Diluted earnings per share





$





0.33













$





0.29













$





0.74













$





0.65

















































Weighted-average basic shares outstanding









54,965

















55,093

















54,895

















55,084













Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding









83,140

















83,045

















83,247

















84,948































































































EZCORP, Inc.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(Unaudited)







































(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)







March 31,









2025













March 31,









2024













September 30,









2024







































Assets:





























Current assets:





























Cash and cash equivalents





$





505,239













$





229,111













$





170,513













Restricted cash









9,499

















8,581

















9,294













Pawn loans









261,830

















235,773

















274,084













Pawn service charges receivable, net









42,323

















38,268

















44,013













Inventory, net









207,783

















163,429

















191,923













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









40,283

















47,142

















39,171













Total current assets









1,066,957

















722,304

















728,998













Investments in unconsolidated affiliates









13,967

















13,162

















13,329













Other investments









51,903

















51,220

















51,900













Property and equipment, net









64,150

















63,306

















65,973













Right-of-use assets, net









229,878

















243,752

















226,602













Goodwill









305,239

















310,658

















306,478













Intangible assets, net









57,079

















61,714

















58,451













Deferred tax asset, net









25,090

















26,247

















25,362













Other assets, net









15,365

















15,779

















16,144













Total assets





$





1,829,628













$





1,508,142













$





1,493,237









































Liabilities and equity:





























Current liabilities:





























Current maturities of long-term debt, net





$





103,325













$





34,347













$





103,072













Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities









70,843

















62,838

















85,737













Customer layaway deposits









31,016

















20,352

















21,570













Operating lease liabilities, current









58,855

















55,658

















58,998













Total current liabilities









264,039

















173,195

















269,377













Long-term debt, net









517,188

















326,573

















224,256













Deferred tax liability, net









1,818

















465

















2,080













Operating lease liabilities









182,873

















197,285

















180,616













Other long-term liabilities









12,135

















10,228

















12,337













Total liabilities









978,053

















707,746

















688,666













Commitments and contingencies





























Stockholders’ equity:





























Class A Non-voting Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized: 100 million; issued and outstanding: 52,043,599 as of March 31, 2025; 52,057,309 as of March 31, 2024; and 51,582,698 as of September 30, 2024









520

















521

















516













Class B Voting Common Stock, convertible, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized: 3 million; issued and outstanding: 2,970,171









30

















30

















30













Additional paid-in capital









347,796

















345,174

















348,366













Retained earnings









561,211

















477,683

















507,206













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(57,982





)













(23,012





)













(51,547





)









Total equity









851,575

















800,396

















804,571













Total liabilities and equity





$





1,829,628













$





1,508,142













$





1,493,237















































































EZCORP, Inc.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(Unaudited)





























Six





Months Ended









March 31,











(in thousands)







2025













2024























Operating activities:





















Net income





$





56,406













$





49,949













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization









16,355

















16,784













Amortization of deferred financing costs









725

















807













Non-cash lease expense









28,943

















29,514













Deferred income taxes









10

















515













Other adjustments









(1,241





)













(1,429





)









Provision for inventory reserve









39

















183













Stock compensation expense









5,001

















4,844













Equity in net income from investment in unconsolidated affiliates









(2,980





)













(2,872





)









Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions:





















Pawn service charges receivable









1,547

















1,071













Inventory









(5,390





)













1,617













Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets









444

















(8,699





)









Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities









(45,490





)













(57,531





)









Customer layaway deposits









9,640

















886













Income taxes









(1,081





)













909













Net cash provided by operating activities









62,928

















36,548













Investing activities:





















Loans made









(484,611





)













(433,194





)









Loans repaid









284,095

















262,970













Recovery of pawn loan principal through sale of forfeited collateral









198,387

















188,351













Capital expenditures, net









(13,966





)













(13,654





)









Acquisitions, net of cash acquired









(79





)













(8,610





)









Investment in unconsolidated affiliate









(509





)













(850





)









Investment in other investments









—

















(15,000





)









Dividends from unconsolidated affiliates









1,902

















1,745













Net cash used in investing activities









(14,781





)













(18,242





)









Financing activities:





















Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards









(3,971





)













(3,253





)









Proceeds from borrowings









300,000

















—













Debt issuance cost









(5,310





)













—













Purchase and retirement of treasury stock









(3,997





)













(6,010





)









Payments of finance leases









(266





)













(276





)









Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities









286,456

















(9,539





)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash









328

















(43





)









Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









334,931

















8,724













Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period









179,807

















228,968













Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period





$





514,738













$





237,692















































EZCORP, Inc.









OPERATING SEGMENT RESULTS





























Three Months Ended





March 31, 2025









(Unaudited)











(in thousands)







U.S. Pawn













Latin America





Pawn













Other





Investments













Total Segments













Corporate





Items













Consolidated































































Revenues:





















































Merchandise sales





$





116,915













$





52,552













$





—













$





169,467













$





—













$





169,467













Jewelry scrapping sales









16,898

















4,040

















—

















20,938

















—

















20,938













Pawn service charges









87,548

















28,323

















—

















115,871

















—

















115,871













Other revenues









24

















16

















—

















40

















—

















40













Total revenues









221,385

















84,931

















—

















306,316

















—

















306,316













Merchandise cost of goods sold









74,772

















36,783

















—

















111,555

















—

















111,555













Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold









13,235

















3,074

















—

















16,309

















—

















16,309













Gross profit









133,378

















45,074

















—

















178,452

















—

















178,452













Segment and corporate expenses (income):





















































Store expenses









83,532

















32,995

















—

















116,527

















—

















116,527













General and administrative









—

















—

















—

















—

















19,640

















19,640













Depreciation and amortization









2,682

















1,989

















—

















4,671

















3,349

















8,020













Loss on sale or disposal of assets and other









17

















—

















—

















17

















—

















17













Interest expense









—

















—

















—

















—

















3,281

















3,281













Interest income









—

















(337





)













(605





)













(942





)













(933





)













(1,875





)









Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates









—

















—

















(1,866





)













(1,866





)













361

















(1,505





)









Other expense (income)









4

















(137





)













—

















(133





)













68

















(65





)









Segment contribution





$





47,143













$





10,564













$





2,471













$





60,178





























Income (loss) before income taxes





























$





60,178













$





(25,766





)









$





34,412











































































































Three Months Ended





March 31, 2024









(Unaudited)











(in thousands)







U.S. Pawn













Latin America





Pawn













Other





Investments













Total Segments













Corporate





Items













Consolidated































































Revenues:





















































Merchandise sales





$





114,849













$





49,838













$





—













$





164,687













$





—













$





164,687













Jewelry scrapping sales









12,686

















1,028

















—

















13,714

















—

















13,714













Pawn service charges









80,010

















27,153

















—

















107,163

















—

















107,163













Other revenues









29

















15

















31

















75

















—

















75













Total revenues









207,574

















78,034

















31

















285,639

















—

















285,639













Merchandise cost of goods sold









72,798

















33,461

















—

















106,259

















—

















106,259













Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold









10,794

















994

















—

















11,788

















—

















11,788













Gross profit









123,982

















43,579

















31

















167,592

















—

















167,592













Segment and corporate expenses (income):





















































Store expenses









80,840

















33,742

















—

















114,582

















—

















114,582













General and administrative









—

















—

















—

















—

















18,266

















18,266













Depreciation and amortization









2,516

















2,392

















—

















4,908

















3,311

















8,219













(Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets and other









(30





)













(66





)













—

















(96





)













99

















3













Other income









—

















—

















—

















—

















(765





)













(765





)









Interest expense









—

















—

















—

















—

















3,402

















3,402













Interest income









—

















(608





)













(633





)













(1,241





)













(1,641





)













(2,882





)









Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates









—

















—

















(1,719





)













(1,719





)













—

















(1,719





)









Other expense (income)









—

















1

















14

















15

















(180





)













(165





)









Segment contribution





$





40,656













$





8,118













$





2,369













$





51,143





























Income (loss) before income taxes





























$





51,143













$





(22,492





)









$





28,651











































































































Six





Months Ended





March 31, 2025









(Unaudited)











(in thousands)







U.S. Pawn













Latin America





Pawn













Other





Investments













Total Segments













Corporate





Items













Consolidated































































Revenues:





















































Merchandise sales





$





245,715













$





110,095













$





—













$





355,810













$





—













$





355,810













Jewelry scrapping sales









32,396

















5,274

















—

















37,670

















—

















37,670













Pawn service charges









175,424

















57,499

















—

















232,923

















—

















232,923













Other revenues









51

















32

















—

















83

















—

















83













Total revenues









453,586

















172,900

















—

















626,486

















—

















626,486













Merchandise cost of goods sold









156,328

















77,051

















—

















233,379

















—

















233,379













Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold









25,203

















4,048

















—

















29,251

















—

















29,251













Gross profit









272,055

















91,801

















—

















363,856

















—

















363,856













Segment and corporate expenses (income):





















































Store expenses









166,621

















66,357

















—

















232,978

















—

















232,978













General and administrative









—

















—

















—

















—

















38,309

















38,309













Depreciation and amortization









5,399

















4,035

















—

















9,434

















6,921

















16,355













Loss on sale or disposal of assets and other









17

















8

















—

















25

















—

















25













Interest expense









—

















—

















—

















—

















6,428

















6,428













Interest income









—

















(539





)













(1,199





)













(1,738





)













(2,230





)













(3,968





)









Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates









—

















—

















(3,489





)













(3,489





)













509

















(2,980





)









Other (income) loss









(7





)













(208





)













—

















(215





)













1,128

















913













Segment contribution









100,025

















22,148













$





4,688













$





126,861





























Income (loss) before income taxes





























$





126,861













$





(51,065





)









$





75,796











































































































Six





Months Ended





March 31, 2024









(Unaudited)











(in thousands)







U.S. Pawn













Latin America





Pawn













Other





Investments













Total Segments













Corporate





Items













Consolidated































































Revenues:





















































Merchandise sales





$





240,362













$





103,728













$





—













$





344,090













$





—













$





344,090













Jewelry scrapping sales









25,501

















2,295

















—

















27,796

















—

















27,796













Pawn service charges









159,083

















54,529

















—

















213,612

















—

















213,612













Other revenues









66

















31

















35

















132

















—

















132













Total revenues









425,012

















160,583

















35

















585,630

















—

















585,630













Merchandise cost of goods sold









151,507

















69,962

















—

















221,469

















—

















221,469













Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold









22,078

















1,918

















—

















23,996

















—

















23,996













Gross profit









251,427

















88,703

















35

















340,165

















—

















340,165













Segment and corporate expenses (income):





















































Store expenses









158,095

















67,042

















—

















225,137

















—

















225,137













General and administrative









—

















—

















—

















—

















34,809

















34,809













Depreciation and amortization









5,140

















4,731

















—

















9,871

















6,913

















16,784













(Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets and other









(4





)













(262





)













—

















(266





)













97

















(169





)









Other income









—

















—

















—

















—

















(765





)













(765





)









Interest expense









—

















—

















—

















—

















6,842

















6,842













Interest income









—

















(1,028





)













(1,206





)













(2,234





)













(3,287





)













(5,521





)









Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates









—

















—

















(2,872





)













(2,872





)













—

















(2,872





)









Other (income) expense









—

















(47





)













15

















(32





)













(404





)













(436





)









Segment contribution





$





88,196













$





18,267













$





4,098













$





110,561





























Income (loss) before income taxes





























$





110,561













$





(44,205





)









$





66,356







































































































EZCORP, Inc.









STORE COUNT ACTIVITY









(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended





March 31, 2025

















U.S. Pawn





















Latin America





Pawn













Consolidated















































As of December 31, 2024









542

















741

















1,283













New locations opened









—

















9

















9













Locations acquired









—

















1

















1













Locations combined or closed









—

















(9





)













(9





)









As of March 31, 2025









542

















742

















1,284



















































































Three Months Ended





March 31, 2024

















U.S. Pawn













Latin America





Pawn













Consolidated







































As of December 31, 2023









530

















707

















1,237













New locations opened









—

















9

















9













Locations acquired









6

















—

















6













Locations combined or closed









(1





)













(5





)













(6





)









As of March 31, 2024









535

















711

















1,246



















































































Six





Months Ended





March 31, 2025

















U.S. Pawn





















Latin America





Pawn













Consolidated















































As of September 30, 2024









542

















737

















1,279













New locations opened









—

















13

















13













Locations acquired









—

















1

















1













Locations combined or closed









—

















(9





)













(9





)









As of March 31, 2025









542

















742

















1,284



















































































Six





Months Ended





March 31, 2024

















U.S. Pawn













Latin America





Pawn













Consolidated







































As of September 30, 2023









529

















702

















1,231













New locations opened









—

















14

















14













Locations acquired









7

















—

















7













Locations combined or closed









(1





)













(5





)













(6





)









As of March 31, 2024









535

















711

















1,246





































































Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)









In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with accounting U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we provide certain other non-GAAP financial information on a constant currency (“constant currency”) and adjusted basis. We use constant currency results to evaluate our Latin America Pawn operations, which are denominated primarily in Mexican pesos, Guatemalan quetzales and other Latin American currencies. We believe that presentation of constant currency and adjusted results is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of our operations and reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of our business that, when viewed with GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We provide non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of our GAAP consolidated financial statements. We use this non-GAAP financial information primarily to evaluate and compare operating results across accounting periods.





Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.





Constant currency results reported herein are calculated by translating consolidated balance sheet and consolidated statement of operations items denominated in local currency to U.S. dollars using the exchange rate from the prior-year comparable period, as opposed to the current period, in order to exclude the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. In addition, we have an equity method investment that is denominated in Australian dollars and is translated into U.S. dollars. We used the end-of-period rate for balance sheet items and the average closing daily exchange rate on a monthly basis during the appropriate period for statement of operations items. The end-of-period and approximate average exchange rates for each applicable currency as compared to U.S. dollars as of and for the three and six months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 were as follows:















March 31,













Three Months Ended









March 31,













Six





Months Ended









March 31,

















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024























































































































Mexican peso









20.4

















16.6

















20.4

















17.0

















20.3

















17.3













Guatemalan quetzal









7.6

















7.6

















7.6

















7.6

















7.5

















7.6













Honduran lempira









25.2

















24.4

















25.2

















24.4

















25.0

















24.4













Australian dollar









1.6

















1.5

















1.6

















1.5

















1.6

















1.5

















































































































Our statement of operations constant currency results reflect the monthly exchange rate fluctuations and so are not directly calculable from the above rates. Constant currency results, where presented, also exclude the foreign currency gain or loss.









Miscellaneous Non-GAAP Financial Measures



















Three Months Ended









March 31,











(in millions)







2025













2024































Net income





$





25.4













$





21.5













Interest expense









3.3

















3.4













Interest income









(1.9





)













(2.9





)









Income tax expense









9.0

















7.2













Depreciation and amortization









8.0

















8.2













EBITDA





$





43.8













$





37.4



































































Total





Revenues













Gross





Profit













Income





Before Tax













Tax Effect













Net





Income













Diluted EPS













EBITDA







































































2025 Q2 Reported





$





306.3













$





178.5













$





34.4













$





9.0













$





25.4













$





0.33













$





43.8













FX Impact









—

















—

















0.1

















—

















0.1

















—

















0.1













Constant Currency









12.6

















6.5

















0.9

















0.3

















0.6

















0.01

















1.2













2025 Q2 Adjusted





$





318.9













$





185.0













$





35.4













$





9.3













$





26.1













$





0.34













$





45.1



















































































































































Total





Revenues













Gross





Profit













Income





Before Tax













Tax Effect













Net





Income













Diluted EPS













EBITDA







































































2024 Q2 Reported





$





285.6













$





167.6













$





28.7













$





7.2













$





21.5













$





0.29













$





37.4













Corporate Lease Termination









—

















—

















(0.8





)













(0.2





)













(0.6





)













(0.01





)













(0.8





)









FX Impact









—

















—

















0.1

















—

















0.1

















—

















0.1













2024 Q2 Adjusted





$





285.6













$





167.6













$





28.0













$





7.0













$





21.0













$





0.28













$





36.7



















































































































































Three Months Ended









March 31, 2025













Six Months Ended









March 31, 2025













(in millions)









U.S. Dollar





Amount













Percentage





Change YOY













U.S. Dollar





Amount













Percentage





Change YOY















































Consolidated revenues





$





306.3

















7





%









$





626.5

















7





%









Currency exchange rate fluctuations









12.6

























22.0





















Constant currency consolidated revenues





$





318.9

















12





%









$





648.5

















11





%













































Consolidated gross profit





$





178.5

















6





%









$





363.9

















7





%









Currency exchange rate fluctuations









6.5

























11.3





















Constant currency consolidated gross profit





$





185.0

















10





%









$





375.2

















10





%













































Consolidated net inventory





$





207.8

















27





%









$





207.8

















27





%









Currency exchange rate fluctuations









8.7

























8.7





















Constant currency consolidated net inventory





$





216.5

















32





%









$





216.5

















32





%













































Latin America Pawn gross profit





$





45.1

















3





%









$





91.8

















3





%









Currency exchange rate fluctuations









6.5

























11.3





















Constant currency Latin America Pawn gross profit





$





51.6

















18





%









$





103.1

















16





%













































Latin America Pawn PLO





$





62.4

















1





%









$





62.4

















1





%









Currency exchange rate fluctuations









10.0

























10.0





















Constant currency Latin America Pawn PLO





$





72.4

















17





%









$





72.4

















17





%













































Latin America Pawn PSC revenues





$





28.3

















4





%









$





57.5

















5





%









Currency exchange rate fluctuations









3.9

























6.7





















Constant currency Latin America Pawn PSC revenues





$





32.2

















19





%









$





64.2

















18





%













































Latin America Pawn merchandise sales





$





52.6

















5





%









$





110.1

















6





%









Currency exchange rate fluctuations









7.9

























14.5





















Constant currency Latin America Pawn merchandise sales





$





60.5

















21





%









$





124.6

















20





%













































Latin America Pawn segment profit before tax





$





10.6

















30





%









$





22.2

















21





%









Currency exchange rate fluctuations









1.0

























2.0





















Constant currency Latin America Pawn segment profit before tax





$





11.6

















43





%









$





24.2

















32





%











































































