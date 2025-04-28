EZCORP, Inc. Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results with 11% Increase in Pawn Loans Outstanding

EZCORP reports Q2 2025 results with increased pawn loans, revenues, and net income compared to the previous year.
EZCORP, Inc. reported strong financial results for its second quarter ended March 31, 2025, showing significant growth in key metrics compared to the same period last year. Pawn loans outstanding increased by 11% to $261.8 million, while net income rose 18% to $25.4 million, with adjusted net income growing 25% to $26.1 million. Revenue reached $306.3 million, a 7% increase, and adjusted EBITDA surged 23% to $45.1 million. The company also completed its largest financing transaction to date with a $300 million private offering of senior notes due 2032, which bolstered its financial flexibility. CEO Lachie Given attributed the positive results to strong consumer demand amid inflationary pressures and highlighted improvements in operational performance across both U.S. and Latin American markets.
Potential Positives
- Pawn loans outstanding (PLO) increased by 11% to $261.8 million, indicating strong loan demand and operational performance.
- Net income rose by 18% to $25.4 million, reflecting improved profitability.
- Diluted earnings per share increased by 14% to $0.33, showcasing enhanced shareholder value.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased by 23% to $45.1 million, demonstrating significant operational efficiency and financial strength.
Potential Negatives
- Merchandise sales gross margin decreased from 35% to 34%, indicating a potential decline in profitability for that segment.
- Aged general merchandise increased to 2.4% of total inventory, suggesting potential issues with inventory management or sales performance.
- General and administrative expenses increased by 8%, primarily due to labor costs, which could indicate rising operational expenses impacting overall profitability.
FAQ
What are the key financial highlights for EZCORP in Q2 2025?
EZCORP reported an 11% increase in pawn loans outstanding and an 18% rise in net income.
How much did EZCORP's diluted earnings per share increase?
Diluted earnings per share increased by 14% to $0.33 in Q2 2025.
What was the impact of inflation on EZCORP's business?
Inflation has led value-conscious consumers to seek EZCORP's short-term cash solutions and secondhand goods.
What was the outcome of EZCORP's recent debt offering?
EZCORP completed a $300 million private offering of senior notes, enhancing financial flexibility for growth.
When will EZCORP hold its next conference call?
EZCORP will host a conference call on April 29, 2025, to discuss their Q2 results.
Full Release
AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW), a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America, today announced results for its second quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Unless otherwise noted, all amounts in this release are in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and comparisons shown are to the same period in the prior year.
SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
Pawn loans outstanding (PLO) up 11% to $261.8 million.
Net income increased 18% to $25.4 million. On an adjusted basis
1
, net income increased 25% to $26.1 million.
Diluted earnings per share increased 14% to $0.33. On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings per share increased 21% to $0.34.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 23% to $45.1 million.
Total revenues increased 7% to $306.3 million, while gross profit increased 6% to $178.5 million.
Completed a $300.0 million private offering of senior notes due 2032.
CEO COMMENTARY AND OUTLOOK
Lachie Given, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our team delivered another impressive quarter of operational and financial performance, highlighted by record Q2 PLO, which drove strong growth in revenue and pawn service charges. Persistent inflation and economic pressure continue to impact value-conscious consumers who are increasingly turning to us for short-term cash and secondhand goods. Our strengthened operating model and best-in-class customer service also fueled the bottom line, driving a material increase in adjusted EBITDA to $45.1 million, up 23%.
“Our consistent performance across geographies reflects our company-wide commitment to our core values of People, Pawn and Passion. In the U.S., PLO and adjusted EBITDA increased 15%, reflecting strong loan demand, increased average loan size and disciplined cost management. In Latin America, PLO increased 17% on a constant currency basis, and adjusted EBITDA grew 36%, propelled by robust demand for loans and secondhand goods and our strong operational execution.
“Our disciplined capital allocation strategy prioritizes substantial liquidity to drive strong organic growth, pursue value-enhancing acquisitions and investments and meet near-term debt maturities. In March, we completed a $300.0 million private offering of senior notes, the Company’s largest financing transaction to date, expanding our financial flexibility for continued growth and meaningfully enhancing our capital structure, as we retire our 2025 convertible notes maturing on May 1.
“It was another outstanding quarter for EZCORP, and I thank the team for their unwavering commitment to operational excellence as we continue to drive significantly enhanced value for our shareholders.”
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
Three Months Ended
March 31
As Reported
Adjusted
1
in millions, except per share amounts
2025
2024
2025
2024
Total revenues
$
306.3
$
285.6
$
318.9
$
285.6
Gross profit
$
178.5
$
167.6
$
185.0
$
167.6
Income before tax
$
34.4
$
28.7
$
35.4
$
28.0
Net income
$
25.4
$
21.5
$
26.1
$
21.0
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.33
$
0.29
$
0.34
$
0.28
EBITDA (non-GAAP measure)
$
43.8
$
37.4
$
45.1
$
36.7
PLO increased 11% to $261.8 million, up $26.1 million. On a same-store
2
basis, PLO increased 11% due to increase in average loan size, continued strong pawn demand and improved operational performance.
Total revenues increased 7% and gross profit increased 6%, reflecting improved pawn service charge (PSC) revenues due to higher average PLO.
PSC increased 8% as a result of higher average PLO.
Merchandise sales gross margin at 34%, down from 35%. Aged general merchandise was 2.4% of total general merchandise inventory, up 14 basis points.
Net inventory increased 27%, as a result of the increase in PLO and decrease in inventory turnover to 2.5x, from 2.9x.
Store expenses increased 2% and were flat on a same-store basis.
General and administrative expenses increased 8%, primarily due to labor and a gain on a corporate lease termination in the prior year.
Income before taxes was $34.4 million, up 20% from $28.7 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased 23% to $45.1 million.
Diluted earnings per share increased 14% to $0.33. On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings per share increased 21% to $0.34.
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter was $505.2 million, up from $170.5 million as of September 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to $300.0 million (less issuance costs) from the issuance of the Senior Notes due 2032 and cash from operating activities.
SEGMENT RESULTS
U.S. Pawn
PLO ended the quarter at $199.4 million, up 15% on a total and same-store basis due to increase in average loan size, increased loan demand and improved operational performance.
Total revenues increased 7% and gross profit increased 8%, reflecting higher PSC.
PSC increased 9% as a result of higher average PLO, partially offset by lower PLO yield.
Merchandise sales increased 2%, and gross margin decreased to 36% from 37%. Aged general merchandise decreased by 14 basis points to 2.8%, or $1.3 million of total general merchandise inventory. Excluding our three Max Pawn luxury stores in Las Vegas, aged general merchandise was 1.5%.
Net inventory increased 29%, due to increase in PLO, increase in customer layaways and a decrease in inventory turnover to 2.3x, from 2.6x.
Store expenses increased 3% (2% on a same-store basis) primarily due to labor, the majority of which was offset by a decrease in expenses related to our loyalty program.
Segment contribution increased 16% to $47.1 million.
Segment store count remained at 542.
Latin America Pawn
PLO improved to $62.4 million, up 1% (17% on constant currency basis). On a same-store basis, PLO decreased 2% (14% increase on a constant currency basis). The constant currency increase was due to improved operational performance and increased loan demand.
Total revenues were up 9% (25% on constant currency basis), and gross profit increased 3% (18% on a constant currency basis), mainly due to increased PSC.
PSC increased to $28.3 million, up 4% (19% on a constant currency basis) as a result of higher average PLO.
Merchandise sales increased 5% (21% on constant currency basis) and merchandise sales gross margin decreased to 30% from 33%. Aged general merchandise increased to 1.9% from 1.4% of total general merchandise inventory.
Net inventory increased 23% (44% on a constant currency basis) due to increase in PLO and decrease in inventory turnover to 3.2x, from 3.6x.
Store expenses decreased 2% (13% increase on a constant currency basis) and decreased 4% on a same-store basis (11% increase on a constant currency basis). The constant currency increase was primarily due to increased labor, in line with store activity and minimum wage increases, offset by a decrease in expenses related to our loyalty program.
Segment contribution increased 30% to $10.6 million (43% on a constant currency basis). On an adjusted basis, segment contribution was up 42% to $11.6 million.
Segment store count increased by one to 742 due to the addition of nine de novo stores, the acquisition of one store, and the consolidation of nine stores.
FORM 10-Q
EZCORP’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The report is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.ezcorp.com. EZCORP shareholders may obtain a paper copy of the report, free of charge, by sending a request to the investor relations contact below.
CONFERENCE CALL
EZCORP will host a conference call on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 8:00 am Central Time to discuss Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 results. Analysts and institutional investors may participate on the conference call by registering online at https://registrations.events/direct/NTM1088399. Once registered you will receive the dial-in details with a unique PIN to join the call. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hqptihjy. A replay of the conference call will be available online at http://investors.ezcorp.com shortly after the end of the call.
ABOUT EZCORP
Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell pre-owned and recycled merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s strategy, initiatives and expected performance. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations as to the outcome and timing of future events. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including all statements regarding the Company's strategy, initiatives and future performance, that address activities or results that the Company plans, expects, believes, projects, estimates or anticipates, will, should or may occur in the future, including future financial or operating results, are forward-looking statements. Actual results for future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to a number of uncertainties and other factors, including operating risks, liquidity risks, legislative or regulatory developments, market factors, current or future litigation and risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. For a discussion of these and other factors affecting the Company’s business and prospects, see the Company’s annual, quarterly and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time.
Contact:
Email: Investor_Relations@ezcorp.com
Phone: (512) 314-2220
EZCORP, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Six Months Ended
March 31,
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenues:
Merchandise sales
$
169,467
$
164,687
$
355,810
$
344,090
Jewelry scrapping sales
20,938
13,714
37,670
27,796
Pawn service charges
115,871
107,163
232,923
213,612
Other revenues
40
75
83
132
Total revenues
306,316
285,639
626,486
585,630
Merchandise cost of goods sold
111,555
106,259
233,379
221,469
Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold
16,309
11,788
29,251
23,996
Gross profit
178,452
167,592
363,856
340,165
Operating expenses:
Store expenses
116,527
114,582
232,978
225,137
General and administrative
19,640
18,266
38,309
34,809
Depreciation and amortization
8,020
8,219
16,355
16,784
Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets and other
17
3
25
(169
)
Other income
—
(765
)
—
(765
)
Total operating expenses
144,204
140,305
287,667
275,796
Operating income
34,248
27,287
76,189
64,369
Interest expense
3,281
3,402
6,428
6,842
Interest income
(1,875
)
(2,882
)
(3,968
)
(5,521
)
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates
(1,505
)
(1,719
)
(2,980
)
(2,872
)
Other (income) expense
(65
)
(165
)
913
(436
)
Income before income taxes
34,412
28,651
75,796
66,356
Income tax expense
9,022
7,172
19,390
16,407
Net income
$
25,390
$
21,479
$
56,406
$
49,949
Basic earnings per share
$
0.46
$
0.39
$
1.03
$
0.91
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.33
$
0.29
$
0.74
$
0.65
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding
54,965
55,093
54,895
55,084
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding
83,140
83,045
83,247
84,948
EZCORP, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
March 31,
2025
March 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
Assets:
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
505,239
$
229,111
$
170,513
Restricted cash
9,499
8,581
9,294
Pawn loans
261,830
235,773
274,084
Pawn service charges receivable, net
42,323
38,268
44,013
Inventory, net
207,783
163,429
191,923
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
40,283
47,142
39,171
Total current assets
1,066,957
722,304
728,998
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
13,967
13,162
13,329
Other investments
51,903
51,220
51,900
Property and equipment, net
64,150
63,306
65,973
Right-of-use assets, net
229,878
243,752
226,602
Goodwill
305,239
310,658
306,478
Intangible assets, net
57,079
61,714
58,451
Deferred tax asset, net
25,090
26,247
25,362
Other assets, net
15,365
15,779
16,144
Total assets
$
1,829,628
$
1,508,142
$
1,493,237
Liabilities and equity:
Current liabilities:
Current maturities of long-term debt, net
$
103,325
$
34,347
$
103,072
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
70,843
62,838
85,737
Customer layaway deposits
31,016
20,352
21,570
Operating lease liabilities, current
58,855
55,658
58,998
Total current liabilities
264,039
173,195
269,377
Long-term debt, net
517,188
326,573
224,256
Deferred tax liability, net
1,818
465
2,080
Operating lease liabilities
182,873
197,285
180,616
Other long-term liabilities
12,135
10,228
12,337
Total liabilities
978,053
707,746
688,666
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity:
Class A Non-voting Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized: 100 million; issued and outstanding: 52,043,599 as of March 31, 2025; 52,057,309 as of March 31, 2024; and 51,582,698 as of September 30, 2024
520
521
516
Class B Voting Common Stock, convertible, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized: 3 million; issued and outstanding: 2,970,171
30
30
30
Additional paid-in capital
347,796
345,174
348,366
Retained earnings
561,211
477,683
507,206
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(57,982
)
(23,012
)
(51,547
)
Total equity
851,575
800,396
804,571
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,829,628
$
1,508,142
$
1,493,237
EZCORP, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Six
Months Ended
March 31,
(in thousands)
2025
2024
Operating activities:
Net income
$
56,406
$
49,949
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
16,355
16,784
Amortization of deferred financing costs
725
807
Non-cash lease expense
28,943
29,514
Deferred income taxes
10
515
Other adjustments
(1,241
)
(1,429
)
Provision for inventory reserve
39
183
Stock compensation expense
5,001
4,844
Equity in net income from investment in unconsolidated affiliates
(2,980
)
(2,872
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions:
Pawn service charges receivable
1,547
1,071
Inventory
(5,390
)
1,617
Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets
444
(8,699
)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
(45,490
)
(57,531
)
Customer layaway deposits
9,640
886
Income taxes
(1,081
)
909
Net cash provided by operating activities
62,928
36,548
Investing activities:
Loans made
(484,611
)
(433,194
)
Loans repaid
284,095
262,970
Recovery of pawn loan principal through sale of forfeited collateral
198,387
188,351
Capital expenditures, net
(13,966
)
(13,654
)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(79
)
(8,610
)
Investment in unconsolidated affiliate
(509
)
(850
)
Investment in other investments
—
(15,000
)
Dividends from unconsolidated affiliates
1,902
1,745
Net cash used in investing activities
(14,781
)
(18,242
)
Financing activities:
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(3,971
)
(3,253
)
Proceeds from borrowings
300,000
—
Debt issuance cost
(5,310
)
—
Purchase and retirement of treasury stock
(3,997
)
(6,010
)
Payments of finance leases
(266
)
(276
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
286,456
(9,539
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
328
(43
)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
334,931
8,724
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
179,807
228,968
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
514,738
$
237,692
EZCORP, Inc.
OPERATING SEGMENT RESULTS
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
U.S. Pawn
Latin America
Pawn
Other
Investments
Total Segments
Corporate
Items
Consolidated
Revenues:
Merchandise sales
$
116,915
$
52,552
$
—
$
169,467
$
—
$
169,467
Jewelry scrapping sales
16,898
4,040
—
20,938
—
20,938
Pawn service charges
87,548
28,323
—
115,871
—
115,871
Other revenues
24
16
—
40
—
40
Total revenues
221,385
84,931
—
306,316
—
306,316
Merchandise cost of goods sold
74,772
36,783
—
111,555
—
111,555
Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold
13,235
3,074
—
16,309
—
16,309
Gross profit
133,378
45,074
—
178,452
—
178,452
Segment and corporate expenses (income):
Store expenses
83,532
32,995
—
116,527
—
116,527
General and administrative
—
—
—
—
19,640
19,640
Depreciation and amortization
2,682
1,989
—
4,671
3,349
8,020
Loss on sale or disposal of assets and other
17
—
—
17
—
17
Interest expense
—
—
—
—
3,281
3,281
Interest income
—
(337
)
(605
)
(942
)
(933
)
(1,875
)
Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates
—
—
(1,866
)
(1,866
)
361
(1,505
)
Other expense (income)
4
(137
)
—
(133
)
68
(65
)
Segment contribution
$
47,143
$
10,564
$
2,471
$
60,178
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
60,178
$
(25,766
)
$
34,412
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
U.S. Pawn
Latin America
Pawn
Other
Investments
Total Segments
Corporate
Items
Consolidated
Revenues:
Merchandise sales
$
114,849
$
49,838
$
—
$
164,687
$
—
$
164,687
Jewelry scrapping sales
12,686
1,028
—
13,714
—
13,714
Pawn service charges
80,010
27,153
—
107,163
—
107,163
Other revenues
29
15
31
75
—
75
Total revenues
207,574
78,034
31
285,639
—
285,639
Merchandise cost of goods sold
72,798
33,461
—
106,259
—
106,259
Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold
10,794
994
—
11,788
—
11,788
Gross profit
123,982
43,579
31
167,592
—
167,592
Segment and corporate expenses (income):
Store expenses
80,840
33,742
—
114,582
—
114,582
General and administrative
—
—
—
—
18,266
18,266
Depreciation and amortization
2,516
2,392
—
4,908
3,311
8,219
(Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets and other
(30
)
(66
)
—
(96
)
99
3
Other income
—
—
—
—
(765
)
(765
)
Interest expense
—
—
—
—
3,402
3,402
Interest income
—
(608
)
(633
)
(1,241
)
(1,641
)
(2,882
)
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates
—
—
(1,719
)
(1,719
)
—
(1,719
)
Other expense (income)
—
1
14
15
(180
)
(165
)
Segment contribution
$
40,656
$
8,118
$
2,369
$
51,143
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
51,143
$
(22,492
)
$
28,651
Six
Months Ended
March 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
U.S. Pawn
Latin America
Pawn
Other
Investments
Total Segments
Corporate
Items
Consolidated
Revenues:
Merchandise sales
$
245,715
$
110,095
$
—
$
355,810
$
—
$
355,810
Jewelry scrapping sales
32,396
5,274
—
37,670
—
37,670
Pawn service charges
175,424
57,499
—
232,923
—
232,923
Other revenues
51
32
—
83
—
83
Total revenues
453,586
172,900
—
626,486
—
626,486
Merchandise cost of goods sold
156,328
77,051
—
233,379
—
233,379
Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold
25,203
4,048
—
29,251
—
29,251
Gross profit
272,055
91,801
—
363,856
—
363,856
Segment and corporate expenses (income):
Store expenses
166,621
66,357
—
232,978
—
232,978
General and administrative
—
—
—
—
38,309
38,309
Depreciation and amortization
5,399
4,035
—
9,434
6,921
16,355
Loss on sale or disposal of assets and other
17
8
—
25
—
25
Interest expense
—
—
—
—
6,428
6,428
Interest income
—
(539
)
(1,199
)
(1,738
)
(2,230
)
(3,968
)
Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates
—
—
(3,489
)
(3,489
)
509
(2,980
)
Other (income) loss
(7
)
(208
)
—
(215
)
1,128
913
Segment contribution
100,025
22,148
$
4,688
$
126,861
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
126,861
$
(51,065
)
$
75,796
Six
Months Ended
March 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
U.S. Pawn
Latin America
Pawn
Other
Investments
Total Segments
Corporate
Items
Consolidated
Revenues:
Merchandise sales
$
240,362
$
103,728
$
—
$
344,090
$
—
$
344,090
Jewelry scrapping sales
25,501
2,295
—
27,796
—
27,796
Pawn service charges
159,083
54,529
—
213,612
—
213,612
Other revenues
66
31
35
132
—
132
Total revenues
425,012
160,583
35
585,630
—
585,630
Merchandise cost of goods sold
151,507
69,962
—
221,469
—
221,469
Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold
22,078
1,918
—
23,996
—
23,996
Gross profit
251,427
88,703
35
340,165
—
340,165
Segment and corporate expenses (income):
Store expenses
158,095
67,042
—
225,137
—
225,137
General and administrative
—
—
—
—
34,809
34,809
Depreciation and amortization
5,140
4,731
—
9,871
6,913
16,784
(Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets and other
(4
)
(262
)
—
(266
)
97
(169
)
Other income
—
—
—
—
(765
)
(765
)
Interest expense
—
—
—
—
6,842
6,842
Interest income
—
(1,028
)
(1,206
)
(2,234
)
(3,287
)
(5,521
)
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates
—
—
(2,872
)
(2,872
)
—
(2,872
)
Other (income) expense
—
(47
)
15
(32
)
(404
)
(436
)
Segment contribution
$
88,196
$
18,267
$
4,098
$
110,561
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
110,561
$
(44,205
)
$
66,356
EZCORP, Inc.
STORE COUNT ACTIVITY
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
U.S. Pawn
Latin America
Pawn
Consolidated
As of December 31, 2024
542
741
1,283
New locations opened
—
9
9
Locations acquired
—
1
1
Locations combined or closed
—
(9
)
(9
)
As of March 31, 2025
542
742
1,284
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
U.S. Pawn
Latin America
Pawn
Consolidated
As of December 31, 2023
530
707
1,237
New locations opened
—
9
9
Locations acquired
6
—
6
Locations combined or closed
(1
)
(5
)
(6
)
As of March 31, 2024
535
711
1,246
Six
Months Ended
March 31, 2025
U.S. Pawn
Latin America
Pawn
Consolidated
As of September 30, 2024
542
737
1,279
New locations opened
—
13
13
Locations acquired
—
1
1
Locations combined or closed
—
(9
)
(9
)
As of March 31, 2025
542
742
1,284
Six
Months Ended
March 31, 2024
U.S. Pawn
Latin America
Pawn
Consolidated
As of September 30, 2023
529
702
1,231
New locations opened
—
14
14
Locations acquired
7
—
7
Locations combined or closed
(1
)
(5
)
(6
)
As of March 31, 2024
535
711
1,246
Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with accounting U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we provide certain other non-GAAP financial information on a constant currency (“constant currency”) and adjusted basis. We use constant currency results to evaluate our Latin America Pawn operations, which are denominated primarily in Mexican pesos, Guatemalan quetzales and other Latin American currencies. We believe that presentation of constant currency and adjusted results is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of our operations and reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of our business that, when viewed with GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We provide non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of our GAAP consolidated financial statements. We use this non-GAAP financial information primarily to evaluate and compare operating results across accounting periods.
Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.
Constant currency results reported herein are calculated by translating consolidated balance sheet and consolidated statement of operations items denominated in local currency to U.S. dollars using the exchange rate from the prior-year comparable period, as opposed to the current period, in order to exclude the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. In addition, we have an equity method investment that is denominated in Australian dollars and is translated into U.S. dollars. We used the end-of-period rate for balance sheet items and the average closing daily exchange rate on a monthly basis during the appropriate period for statement of operations items. The end-of-period and approximate average exchange rates for each applicable currency as compared to U.S. dollars as of and for the three and six months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 were as follows:
March 31,
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Six
Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
2025
2024
Mexican peso
20.4
16.6
20.4
17.0
20.3
17.3
Guatemalan quetzal
7.6
7.6
7.6
7.6
7.5
7.6
Honduran lempira
25.2
24.4
25.2
24.4
25.0
24.4
Australian dollar
1.6
1.5
1.6
1.5
1.6
1.5
Our statement of operations constant currency results reflect the monthly exchange rate fluctuations and so are not directly calculable from the above rates. Constant currency results, where presented, also exclude the foreign currency gain or loss.
Miscellaneous Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
March 31,
(in millions)
2025
2024
Net income
$
25.4
$
21.5
Interest expense
3.3
3.4
Interest income
(1.9
)
(2.9
)
Income tax expense
9.0
7.2
Depreciation and amortization
8.0
8.2
EBITDA
$
43.8
$
37.4
Total
Revenues
Gross
Profit
Income
Before Tax
Tax Effect
Net
Income
Diluted EPS
EBITDA
2025 Q2 Reported
$
306.3
$
178.5
$
34.4
$
9.0
$
25.4
$
0.33
$
43.8
FX Impact
—
—
0.1
—
0.1
—
0.1
Constant Currency
12.6
6.5
0.9
0.3
0.6
0.01
1.2
2025 Q2 Adjusted
$
318.9
$
185.0
$
35.4
$
9.3
$
26.1
$
0.34
$
45.1
Total
Revenues
Gross
Profit
Income
Before Tax
Tax Effect
Net
Income
Diluted EPS
EBITDA
2024 Q2 Reported
$
285.6
$
167.6
$
28.7
$
7.2
$
21.5
$
0.29
$
37.4
Corporate Lease Termination
—
—
(0.8
)
(0.2
)
(0.6
)
(0.01
)
(0.8
)
FX Impact
—
—
0.1
—
0.1
—
0.1
2024 Q2 Adjusted
$
285.6
$
167.6
$
28.0
$
7.0
$
21.0
$
0.28
$
36.7
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
Six Months Ended
March 31, 2025
(in millions)
U.S. Dollar
Amount
Percentage
Change YOY
U.S. Dollar
Amount
Percentage
Change YOY
Consolidated revenues
$
306.3
7
%
$
626.5
7
%
Currency exchange rate fluctuations
12.6
22.0
Constant currency consolidated revenues
$
318.9
12
%
$
648.5
11
%
Consolidated gross profit
$
178.5
6
%
$
363.9
7
%
Currency exchange rate fluctuations
6.5
11.3
Constant currency consolidated gross profit
$
185.0
10
%
$
375.2
10
%
Consolidated net inventory
$
207.8
27
%
$
207.8
27
%
Currency exchange rate fluctuations
8.7
8.7
Constant currency consolidated net inventory
$
216.5
32
%
$
216.5
32
%
Latin America Pawn gross profit
$
45.1
3
%
$
91.8
3
%
Currency exchange rate fluctuations
6.5
11.3
Constant currency Latin America Pawn gross profit
$
51.6
18
%
$
103.1
16
%
Latin America Pawn PLO
$
62.4
1
%
$
62.4
1
%
Currency exchange rate fluctuations
10.0
10.0
Constant currency Latin America Pawn PLO
$
72.4
17
%
$
72.4
17
%
Latin America Pawn PSC revenues
$
28.3
4
%
$
57.5
5
%
Currency exchange rate fluctuations
3.9
6.7
Constant currency Latin America Pawn PSC revenues
$
32.2
19
%
$
64.2
18
%
Latin America Pawn merchandise sales
$
52.6
5
%
$
110.1
6
%
Currency exchange rate fluctuations
7.9
14.5
Constant currency Latin America Pawn merchandise sales
$
60.5
21
%
$
124.6
20
%
Latin America Pawn segment profit before tax
$
10.6
30
%
$
22.2
21
%
Currency exchange rate fluctuations
1.0
2.0
Constant currency Latin America Pawn segment profit before tax
$
11.6
43
%
$
24.2
32
%
