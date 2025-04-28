Stocks
EZPW

EZCORP, Inc. Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results with 11% Increase in Pawn Loans Outstanding

April 28, 2025 — 04:14 pm EDT

EZCORP reports Q2 2025 results with increased pawn loans, revenues, and net income compared to the previous year.

Quiver AI Summary

EZCORP, Inc. reported strong financial results for its second quarter ended March 31, 2025, showing significant growth in key metrics compared to the same period last year. Pawn loans outstanding increased by 11% to $261.8 million, while net income rose 18% to $25.4 million, with adjusted net income growing 25% to $26.1 million. Revenue reached $306.3 million, a 7% increase, and adjusted EBITDA surged 23% to $45.1 million. The company also completed its largest financing transaction to date with a $300 million private offering of senior notes due 2032, which bolstered its financial flexibility. CEO Lachie Given attributed the positive results to strong consumer demand amid inflationary pressures and highlighted improvements in operational performance across both U.S. and Latin American markets.

Potential Positives

  • Pawn loans outstanding (PLO) increased by 11% to $261.8 million, indicating strong loan demand and operational performance.
  • Net income rose by 18% to $25.4 million, reflecting improved profitability.
  • Diluted earnings per share increased by 14% to $0.33, showcasing enhanced shareholder value.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 23% to $45.1 million, demonstrating significant operational efficiency and financial strength.

Potential Negatives

  • Merchandise sales gross margin decreased from 35% to 34%, indicating a potential decline in profitability for that segment.
  • Aged general merchandise increased to 2.4% of total inventory, suggesting potential issues with inventory management or sales performance.
  • General and administrative expenses increased by 8%, primarily due to labor costs, which could indicate rising operational expenses impacting overall profitability.

FAQ

What are the key financial highlights for EZCORP in Q2 2025?

EZCORP reported an 11% increase in pawn loans outstanding and an 18% rise in net income.

How much did EZCORP's diluted earnings per share increase?

Diluted earnings per share increased by 14% to $0.33 in Q2 2025.

What was the impact of inflation on EZCORP's business?

Inflation has led value-conscious consumers to seek EZCORP's short-term cash solutions and secondhand goods.

What was the outcome of EZCORP's recent debt offering?

EZCORP completed a $300 million private offering of senior notes, enhancing financial flexibility for growth.

When will EZCORP hold its next conference call?

EZCORP will host a conference call on April 29, 2025, to discuss their Q2 results.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$EZPW Insider Trading Activity

$EZPW insiders have traded $EZPW stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EZPW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SUNIL SAJNANI (Chief Audit/LP Executive) sold 34,493 shares for an estimated $428,403
  • NICOLE SWIES (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $124,700

$EZPW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of $EZPW stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • UBS GROUP AG added 1,213,521 shares (+2607.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,829,226
  • DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 1,177,166 shares (+1699.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,384,968
  • KANEN WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC removed 610,770 shares (-27.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,990,534
  • INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 600,435 shares (+317.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,337,315
  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 494,210 shares (-5.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,039,246
  • INVESCO LTD. removed 436,694 shares (-27.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,336,400
  • WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 410,419 shares (-16.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,015,320

Full Release



AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW), a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America, today announced results for its second quarter ended March 31, 2025.





Unless otherwise noted, all amounts in this release are in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and comparisons shown are to the same period in the prior year.




SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS






  • Pawn loans outstanding (PLO) up 11% to $261.8 million.




  • Net income increased 18% to $25.4 million. On an adjusted basis

    1

    , net income increased 25% to $26.1 million.




  • Diluted earnings per share increased 14% to $0.33. On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings per share increased 21% to $0.34.




  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 23% to $45.1 million.




  • Total revenues increased 7% to $306.3 million, while gross profit increased 6% to $178.5 million.




  • Completed a $300.0 million private offering of senior notes due 2032.








CEO COMMENTARY AND OUTLOOK



Lachie Given, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our team delivered another impressive quarter of operational and financial performance, highlighted by record Q2 PLO, which drove strong growth in revenue and pawn service charges. Persistent inflation and economic pressure continue to impact value-conscious consumers who are increasingly turning to us for short-term cash and secondhand goods. Our strengthened operating model and best-in-class customer service also fueled the bottom line, driving a material increase in adjusted EBITDA to $45.1 million, up 23%.



“Our consistent performance across geographies reflects our company-wide commitment to our core values of People, Pawn and Passion. In the U.S., PLO and adjusted EBITDA increased 15%, reflecting strong loan demand, increased average loan size and disciplined cost management. In Latin America, PLO increased 17% on a constant currency basis, and adjusted EBITDA grew 36%, propelled by robust demand for loans and secondhand goods and our strong operational execution.



“Our disciplined capital allocation strategy prioritizes substantial liquidity to drive strong organic growth, pursue value-enhancing acquisitions and investments and meet near-term debt maturities. In March, we completed a $300.0 million private offering of senior notes, the Company’s largest financing transaction to date, expanding our financial flexibility for continued growth and meaningfully enhancing our capital structure, as we retire our 2025 convertible notes maturing on May 1.



“It was another outstanding quarter for EZCORP, and I thank the team for their unwavering commitment to operational excellence as we continue to drive significantly enhanced value for our shareholders.”




CONSOLIDATED RESULTS





























































































































































Three Months Ended


March 31

As Reported


Adjusted



1


in millions, except per share amounts

2025


2024


2025


2024









Total revenues
$
306.3


$
285.6


$
318.9


$
285.6

Gross profit
$
178.5


$
167.6


$
185.0


$
167.6

Income before tax
$
34.4


$
28.7


$
35.4


$
28.0

Net income
$
25.4


$
21.5


$
26.1


$
21.0

Diluted earnings per share
$
0.33


$
0.29


$
0.34


$
0.28

EBITDA (non-GAAP measure)
$
43.8


$
37.4


$
45.1


$
36.7



















  • PLO increased 11% to $261.8 million, up $26.1 million. On a same-store

    2

    basis, PLO increased 11% due to increase in average loan size, continued strong pawn demand and improved operational performance.




  • Total revenues increased 7% and gross profit increased 6%, reflecting improved pawn service charge (PSC) revenues due to higher average PLO.




  • PSC increased 8% as a result of higher average PLO.




  • Merchandise sales gross margin at 34%, down from 35%. Aged general merchandise was 2.4% of total general merchandise inventory, up 14 basis points.




  • Net inventory increased 27%, as a result of the increase in PLO and decrease in inventory turnover to 2.5x, from 2.9x.




  • Store expenses increased 2% and were flat on a same-store basis.




  • General and administrative expenses increased 8%, primarily due to labor and a gain on a corporate lease termination in the prior year.




  • Income before taxes was $34.4 million, up 20% from $28.7 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased 23% to $45.1 million.




  • Diluted earnings per share increased 14% to $0.33. On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings per share increased 21% to $0.34.




  • Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter was $505.2 million, up from $170.5 million as of September 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to $300.0 million (less issuance costs) from the issuance of the Senior Notes due 2032 and cash from operating activities.




SEGMENT RESULTS



U.S. Pawn




  • PLO ended the quarter at $199.4 million, up 15% on a total and same-store basis due to increase in average loan size, increased loan demand and improved operational performance.




  • Total revenues increased 7% and gross profit increased 8%, reflecting higher PSC.




  • PSC increased 9% as a result of higher average PLO, partially offset by lower PLO yield.




  • Merchandise sales increased 2%, and gross margin decreased to 36% from 37%. Aged general merchandise decreased by 14 basis points to 2.8%, or $1.3 million of total general merchandise inventory. Excluding our three Max Pawn luxury stores in Las Vegas, aged general merchandise was 1.5%.




  • Net inventory increased 29%, due to increase in PLO, increase in customer layaways and a decrease in inventory turnover to 2.3x, from 2.6x.




  • Store expenses increased 3% (2% on a same-store basis) primarily due to labor, the majority of which was offset by a decrease in expenses related to our loyalty program.




  • Segment contribution increased 16% to $47.1 million.




  • Segment store count remained at 542.







Latin America Pawn




  • PLO improved to $62.4 million, up 1% (17% on constant currency basis). On a same-store basis, PLO decreased 2% (14% increase on a constant currency basis). The constant currency increase was due to improved operational performance and increased loan demand.




  • Total revenues were up 9% (25% on constant currency basis), and gross profit increased 3% (18% on a constant currency basis), mainly due to increased PSC.




  • PSC increased to $28.3 million, up 4% (19% on a constant currency basis) as a result of higher average PLO.




  • Merchandise sales increased 5% (21% on constant currency basis) and merchandise sales gross margin decreased to 30% from 33%. Aged general merchandise increased to 1.9% from 1.4% of total general merchandise inventory.




  • Net inventory increased 23% (44% on a constant currency basis) due to increase in PLO and decrease in inventory turnover to 3.2x, from 3.6x.




  • Store expenses decreased 2% (13% increase on a constant currency basis) and decreased 4% on a same-store basis (11% increase on a constant currency basis). The constant currency increase was primarily due to increased labor, in line with store activity and minimum wage increases, offset by a decrease in expenses related to our loyalty program.




  • Segment contribution increased 30% to $10.6 million (43% on a constant currency basis). On an adjusted basis, segment contribution was up 42% to $11.6 million.




  • Segment store count increased by one to 742 due to the addition of nine de novo stores, the acquisition of one store, and the consolidation of nine stores.








FORM 10-Q



EZCORP’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The report is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.ezcorp.com. EZCORP shareholders may obtain a paper copy of the report, free of charge, by sending a request to the investor relations contact below.




CONFERENCE CALL



EZCORP will host a conference call on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 8:00 am Central Time to discuss Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 results. Analysts and institutional investors may participate on the conference call by registering online at https://registrations.events/direct/NTM1088399. Once registered you will receive the dial-in details with a unique PIN to join the call. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hqptihjy. A replay of the conference call will be available online at http://investors.ezcorp.com shortly after the end of the call.




ABOUT EZCORP



Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell pre-owned and recycled merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.



FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS



This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s strategy, initiatives and expected performance. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations as to the outcome and timing of future events. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including all statements regarding the Company's strategy, initiatives and future performance, that address activities or results that the Company plans, expects, believes, projects, estimates or anticipates, will, should or may occur in the future, including future financial or operating results, are forward-looking statements. Actual results for future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to a number of uncertainties and other factors, including operating risks, liquidity risks, legislative or regulatory developments, market factors, current or future litigation and risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. For a discussion of these and other factors affecting the Company’s business and prospects, see the Company’s annual, quarterly and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time.




EZCORP, Inc.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS




(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended




March 31,


Six Months Ended




March 31,

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

2025


2024


2025


2024

Revenues:







Merchandise sales
$
169,467


$
164,687


$
355,810


$
344,090

Jewelry scrapping sales

20,938



13,714



37,670



27,796

Pawn service charges

115,871



107,163



232,923



213,612

Other revenues

40



75



83



132

Total revenues

306,316



285,639



626,486



585,630

Merchandise cost of goods sold

111,555



106,259



233,379



221,469

Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold

16,309



11,788



29,251



23,996

Gross profit

178,452



167,592



363,856



340,165

Operating expenses:







Store expenses

116,527



114,582



232,978



225,137

General and administrative

19,640



18,266



38,309



34,809

Depreciation and amortization

8,020



8,219



16,355



16,784

Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets and other

17



3



25



(169
)

Other income






(765
)







(765
)

Total operating expenses

144,204



140,305



287,667



275,796

Operating income

34,248



27,287



76,189



64,369

Interest expense

3,281



3,402



6,428



6,842

Interest income

(1,875
)


(2,882
)


(3,968
)


(5,521
)

Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates

(1,505
)


(1,719
)


(2,980
)


(2,872
)

Other (income) expense

(65
)


(165
)


913



(436
)

Income before income taxes

34,412



28,651



75,796



66,356

Income tax expense

9,022



7,172



19,390



16,407

Net income
$
25,390


$
21,479


$
56,406


$
49,949









Basic earnings per share
$
0.46


$
0.39


$
1.03


$
0.91

Diluted earnings per share
$
0.33


$
0.29


$
0.74


$
0.65









Weighted-average basic shares outstanding

54,965



55,093



54,895



55,084

Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding

83,140



83,045



83,247



84,948







































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































EZCORP, Inc.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




(Unaudited)







(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

March 31,




2025


March 31,




2024


September 30,




2024







Assets:





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents
$
505,239


$
229,111


$
170,513

Restricted cash

9,499



8,581



9,294

Pawn loans

261,830



235,773



274,084

Pawn service charges receivable, net

42,323



38,268



44,013

Inventory, net

207,783



163,429



191,923

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

40,283



47,142



39,171

Total current assets

1,066,957



722,304



728,998

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates

13,967



13,162



13,329

Other investments

51,903



51,220



51,900

Property and equipment, net

64,150



63,306



65,973

Right-of-use assets, net

229,878



243,752



226,602

Goodwill

305,239



310,658



306,478

Intangible assets, net

57,079



61,714



58,451

Deferred tax asset, net

25,090



26,247



25,362

Other assets, net

15,365



15,779



16,144

Total assets
$
1,829,628


$
1,508,142


$
1,493,237







Liabilities and equity:





Current liabilities:





Current maturities of long-term debt, net
$
103,325


$
34,347


$
103,072

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

70,843



62,838



85,737

Customer layaway deposits

31,016



20,352



21,570

Operating lease liabilities, current

58,855



55,658



58,998

Total current liabilities

264,039



173,195



269,377

Long-term debt, net

517,188



326,573



224,256

Deferred tax liability, net

1,818



465



2,080

Operating lease liabilities

182,873



197,285



180,616

Other long-term liabilities

12,135



10,228



12,337

Total liabilities

978,053



707,746



688,666

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders’ equity:





Class A Non-voting Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized: 100 million; issued and outstanding: 52,043,599 as of March 31, 2025; 52,057,309 as of March 31, 2024; and 51,582,698 as of September 30, 2024

520



521



516

Class B Voting Common Stock, convertible, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized: 3 million; issued and outstanding: 2,970,171

30



30



30

Additional paid-in capital

347,796



345,174



348,366

Retained earnings

561,211



477,683



507,206

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(57,982
)


(23,012
)


(51,547
)

Total equity

851,575



800,396



804,571

Total liabilities and equity
$
1,829,628


$
1,508,142


$
1,493,237











































































































































































































































































































































































































































EZCORP, Inc.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




(Unaudited)





Six


Months Ended




March 31,

(in thousands)

2025


2024



Operating activities:



Net income
$
56,406


$
49,949

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization

16,355



16,784

Amortization of deferred financing costs

725



807

Non-cash lease expense

28,943



29,514

Deferred income taxes

10



515

Other adjustments

(1,241
)


(1,429
)

Provision for inventory reserve

39



183

Stock compensation expense

5,001



4,844

Equity in net income from investment in unconsolidated affiliates

(2,980
)


(2,872
)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions:



Pawn service charges receivable

1,547



1,071

Inventory

(5,390
)


1,617

Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets

444



(8,699
)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

(45,490
)


(57,531
)

Customer layaway deposits

9,640



886

Income taxes

(1,081
)


909

Net cash provided by operating activities

62,928



36,548

Investing activities:



Loans made

(484,611
)


(433,194
)

Loans repaid

284,095



262,970

Recovery of pawn loan principal through sale of forfeited collateral

198,387



188,351

Capital expenditures, net

(13,966
)


(13,654
)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(79
)


(8,610
)

Investment in unconsolidated affiliate

(509
)


(850
)

Investment in other investments






(15,000
)

Dividends from unconsolidated affiliates

1,902



1,745

Net cash used in investing activities

(14,781
)


(18,242
)

Financing activities:



Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(3,971
)


(3,253
)

Proceeds from borrowings

300,000






Debt issuance cost

(5,310
)





Purchase and retirement of treasury stock

(3,997
)


(6,010
)

Payments of finance leases

(266
)


(276
)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

286,456



(9,539
)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

328



(43
)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

334,931



8,724

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

179,807



228,968

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
514,738


$
237,692













































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































EZCORP, Inc.




OPERATING SEGMENT RESULTS





Three Months Ended


March 31, 2025




(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

U.S. Pawn


Latin America


Pawn


Other


Investments


Total Segments


Corporate


Items


Consolidated













Revenues:











Merchandise sales
$
116,915


$
52,552


$




$
169,467


$




$
169,467

Jewelry scrapping sales

16,898



4,040








20,938








20,938

Pawn service charges

87,548



28,323








115,871








115,871

Other revenues

24



16








40








40

Total revenues

221,385



84,931








306,316








306,316

Merchandise cost of goods sold

74,772



36,783








111,555








111,555

Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold

13,235



3,074








16,309








16,309

Gross profit

133,378



45,074








178,452








178,452

Segment and corporate expenses (income):











Store expenses

83,532



32,995








116,527








116,527

General and administrative





















19,640



19,640

Depreciation and amortization

2,682



1,989








4,671



3,349



8,020

Loss on sale or disposal of assets and other

17













17








17

Interest expense





















3,281



3,281

Interest income






(337
)


(605
)


(942
)


(933
)


(1,875
)

Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates











(1,866
)


(1,866
)


361



(1,505
)

Other expense (income)

4



(137
)







(133
)


68



(65
)

Segment contribution
$
47,143


$
10,564


$
2,471


$
60,178





Income (loss) before income taxes






$
60,178


$
(25,766
)

$
34,412















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Three Months Ended


March 31, 2024




(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

U.S. Pawn


Latin America


Pawn


Other


Investments


Total Segments


Corporate


Items


Consolidated













Revenues:











Merchandise sales
$
114,849


$
49,838


$




$
164,687


$




$
164,687

Jewelry scrapping sales

12,686



1,028








13,714








13,714

Pawn service charges

80,010



27,153








107,163








107,163

Other revenues

29



15



31



75








75

Total revenues

207,574



78,034



31



285,639








285,639

Merchandise cost of goods sold

72,798



33,461








106,259








106,259

Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold

10,794



994








11,788








11,788

Gross profit

123,982



43,579



31



167,592








167,592

Segment and corporate expenses (income):











Store expenses

80,840



33,742








114,582








114,582

General and administrative





















18,266



18,266

Depreciation and amortization

2,516



2,392








4,908



3,311



8,219

(Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets and other

(30
)


(66
)







(96
)


99



3

Other income





















(765
)


(765
)

Interest expense





















3,402



3,402

Interest income






(608
)


(633
)


(1,241
)


(1,641
)


(2,882
)

Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates











(1,719
)


(1,719
)







(1,719
)

Other expense (income)






1



14



15



(180
)


(165
)

Segment contribution
$
40,656


$
8,118


$
2,369


$
51,143





Income (loss) before income taxes






$
51,143


$
(22,492
)

$
28,651





















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Six


Months Ended


March 31, 2025




(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

U.S. Pawn


Latin America


Pawn


Other


Investments


Total Segments


Corporate


Items


Consolidated













Revenues:











Merchandise sales
$
245,715


$
110,095


$




$
355,810


$




$
355,810

Jewelry scrapping sales

32,396



5,274








37,670








37,670

Pawn service charges

175,424



57,499








232,923








232,923

Other revenues

51



32








83








83

Total revenues

453,586



172,900








626,486








626,486

Merchandise cost of goods sold

156,328



77,051








233,379








233,379

Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold

25,203



4,048








29,251








29,251

Gross profit

272,055



91,801








363,856








363,856

Segment and corporate expenses (income):











Store expenses

166,621



66,357








232,978








232,978

General and administrative





















38,309



38,309

Depreciation and amortization

5,399



4,035








9,434



6,921



16,355

Loss on sale or disposal of assets and other

17



8








25








25

Interest expense





















6,428



6,428

Interest income






(539
)


(1,199
)


(1,738
)


(2,230
)


(3,968
)

Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates











(3,489
)


(3,489
)


509



(2,980
)

Other (income) loss

(7
)


(208
)







(215
)


1,128



913

Segment contribution

100,025



22,148


$
4,688


$
126,861





Income (loss) before income taxes






$
126,861


$
(51,065
)

$
75,796















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Six


Months Ended


March 31, 2024




(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

U.S. Pawn


Latin America


Pawn


Other


Investments


Total Segments


Corporate


Items


Consolidated













Revenues:











Merchandise sales
$
240,362


$
103,728


$




$
344,090


$




$
344,090

Jewelry scrapping sales

25,501



2,295








27,796








27,796

Pawn service charges

159,083



54,529








213,612








213,612

Other revenues

66



31



35



132








132

Total revenues

425,012



160,583



35



585,630








585,630

Merchandise cost of goods sold

151,507



69,962








221,469








221,469

Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold

22,078



1,918








23,996








23,996

Gross profit

251,427



88,703



35



340,165








340,165

Segment and corporate expenses (income):











Store expenses

158,095



67,042








225,137








225,137

General and administrative





















34,809



34,809

Depreciation and amortization

5,140



4,731








9,871



6,913



16,784

(Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets and other

(4
)


(262
)







(266
)


97



(169
)

Other income





















(765
)


(765
)

Interest expense





















6,842



6,842

Interest income






(1,028
)


(1,206
)


(2,234
)


(3,287
)


(5,521
)

Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates











(2,872
)


(2,872
)







(2,872
)

Other (income) expense






(47
)


15



(32
)


(404
)


(436
)

Segment contribution
$
88,196


$
18,267


$
4,098


$
110,561





Income (loss) before income taxes






$
110,561


$
(44,205
)

$
66,356











































































































































EZCORP, Inc.




STORE COUNT ACTIVITY




(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended


March 31, 2025



U.S. Pawn


Latin America


Pawn


Consolidated









As of December 31, 2024

542



741



1,283

New locations opened






9



9

Locations acquired






1



1

Locations combined or closed






(9
)


(9
)

As of March 31, 2025

542



742



1,284





























































































































Three Months Ended


March 31, 2024



U.S. Pawn


Latin America


Pawn


Consolidated







As of December 31, 2023

530



707



1,237

New locations opened






9



9

Locations acquired

6








6

Locations combined or closed

(1
)


(5
)


(6
)

As of March 31, 2024

535



711



1,246































































































































Six


Months Ended


March 31, 2025



U.S. Pawn


Latin America


Pawn


Consolidated









As of September 30, 2024

542



737



1,279

New locations opened






13



13

Locations acquired






1



1

Locations combined or closed






(9
)


(9
)

As of March 31, 2025

542



742



1,284





























































































































Six


Months Ended


March 31, 2024



U.S. Pawn


Latin America


Pawn


Consolidated







As of September 30, 2023

529



702



1,231

New locations opened






14



14

Locations acquired

7








7

Locations combined or closed

(1
)


(5
)


(6
)

As of March 31, 2024

535



711



1,246
















Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)




In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with accounting U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we provide certain other non-GAAP financial information on a constant currency (“constant currency”) and adjusted basis. We use constant currency results to evaluate our Latin America Pawn operations, which are denominated primarily in Mexican pesos, Guatemalan quetzales and other Latin American currencies. We believe that presentation of constant currency and adjusted results is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of our operations and reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of our business that, when viewed with GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We provide non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of our GAAP consolidated financial statements. We use this non-GAAP financial information primarily to evaluate and compare operating results across accounting periods.



Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.



Constant currency results reported herein are calculated by translating consolidated balance sheet and consolidated statement of operations items denominated in local currency to U.S. dollars using the exchange rate from the prior-year comparable period, as opposed to the current period, in order to exclude the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. In addition, we have an equity method investment that is denominated in Australian dollars and is translated into U.S. dollars. We used the end-of-period rate for balance sheet items and the average closing daily exchange rate on a monthly basis during the appropriate period for statement of operations items. The end-of-period and approximate average exchange rates for each applicable currency as compared to U.S. dollars as of and for the three and six months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 were as follows:

March 31,


Three Months Ended




March 31,


Six


Months Ended




March 31,



2025


2024


2025


2024


2025


2024

























Mexican peso

20.4



16.6



20.4



17.0



20.3



17.3

Guatemalan quetzal

7.6



7.6



7.6



7.6



7.5



7.6

Honduran lempira

25.2



24.4



25.2



24.4



25.0



24.4

Australian dollar

1.6



1.5



1.6



1.5



1.6



1.5


























Our statement of operations constant currency results reflect the monthly exchange rate fluctuations and so are not directly calculable from the above rates. Constant currency results, where presented, also exclude the foreign currency gain or loss.





Miscellaneous Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended




March 31,

(in millions)

2025


2024





Net income
$
25.4


$
21.5

Interest expense

3.3



3.4

Interest income

(1.9
)


(2.9
)

Income tax expense

9.0



7.2

Depreciation and amortization

8.0



8.2

EBITDA
$
43.8


$
37.4







































































































































































































Total


Revenues


Gross


Profit


Income


Before Tax


Tax Effect


Net


Income


Diluted EPS


EBITDA















2025 Q2 Reported
$
306.3


$
178.5


$
34.4


$
9.0


$
25.4


$
0.33


$
43.8

FX Impact











0.1








0.1








0.1

Constant Currency

12.6



6.5



0.9



0.3



0.6



0.01



1.2

2025 Q2 Adjusted
$
318.9


$
185.0


$
35.4


$
9.3


$
26.1


$
0.34


$
45.1



























































































































































































































Total


Revenues


Gross


Profit


Income


Before Tax


Tax Effect


Net


Income


Diluted EPS


EBITDA















2024 Q2 Reported
$
285.6


$
167.6


$
28.7


$
7.2


$
21.5


$
0.29


$
37.4

Corporate Lease Termination











(0.8
)


(0.2
)


(0.6
)


(0.01
)


(0.8
)

FX Impact











0.1








0.1








0.1

2024 Q2 Adjusted
$
285.6


$
167.6


$
28.0


$
7.0


$
21.0


$
0.28


$
36.7







































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Three Months Ended




March 31, 2025


Six Months Ended




March 31, 2025


(in millions)

U.S. Dollar


Amount


Percentage


Change YOY


U.S. Dollar


Amount


Percentage


Change YOY









Consolidated revenues
$
306.3



7
%

$
626.5



7
%

Currency exchange rate fluctuations

12.6





22.0



Constant currency consolidated revenues
$
318.9



12
%

$
648.5



11
%









Consolidated gross profit
$
178.5



6
%

$
363.9



7
%

Currency exchange rate fluctuations

6.5





11.3



Constant currency consolidated gross profit
$
185.0



10
%

$
375.2



10
%









Consolidated net inventory
$
207.8



27
%

$
207.8



27
%

Currency exchange rate fluctuations

8.7





8.7



Constant currency consolidated net inventory
$
216.5



32
%

$
216.5



32
%









Latin America Pawn gross profit
$
45.1



3
%

$
91.8



3
%

Currency exchange rate fluctuations

6.5





11.3



Constant currency Latin America Pawn gross profit
$
51.6



18
%

$
103.1



16
%









Latin America Pawn PLO
$
62.4



1
%

$
62.4



1
%

Currency exchange rate fluctuations

10.0





10.0



Constant currency Latin America Pawn PLO
$
72.4



17
%

$
72.4



17
%









Latin America Pawn PSC revenues
$
28.3



4
%

$
57.5



5
%

Currency exchange rate fluctuations

3.9





6.7



Constant currency Latin America Pawn PSC revenues
$
32.2



19
%

$
64.2



18
%









Latin America Pawn merchandise sales
$
52.6



5
%

$
110.1



6
%

Currency exchange rate fluctuations

7.9





14.5



Constant currency Latin America Pawn merchandise sales
$
60.5



21
%

$
124.6



20
%









Latin America Pawn segment profit before tax
$
10.6



30
%

$
22.2



21
%

Currency exchange rate fluctuations

1.0





2.0



Constant currency Latin America Pawn segment profit before tax
$
11.6



43
%

$
24.2



32
%





















