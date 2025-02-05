EZCORP, Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter Results for Fiscal 2025 with Record Revenues and Net Income Increase

EZCORP reports a strong Q1 2025 with increased pawn loans, net income, and adjusted earnings per share, reflecting solid operational growth.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW), a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America, today announced results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2024.







Unless otherwise noted, all amounts in this release are in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and comparisons shown are to the same period in the prior year.









FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS









Pawn loans outstanding (PLO) up 13% to $274.8 million.









Net income increased 9% to $31.0 million. On an adjusted basis



1



, net income increased 14% to $32.6 million.









Diluted earnings per share increased 11% to $0.40. On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings per share increased 17% to $0.42.









Adjusted EBITDA increased 12% to $53.0 million.









Total revenues increased 7% to $320.2 million, while gross profit increased 7% to $185.4 million.









CEO COMMENTARY AND OUTLOOK







Lachie Given, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Fiscal 2025 is off to a strong start as we build on our momentum from 2024. Customer demand for immediate cash solutions and high quality, cost-effective secondhand goods remains high, as reflected by another quarter of record revenues and PLO. We also continued to drive meaningful improvements to our bottom line and deliver on the operating leverage inherent in our business, with adjusted EBITDA increasing 12% and adjusted diluted EPS increasing 17%.





“Our consistent performance across geographies underscores the strength of our operations and customer-focused strategy. In the U.S., PLO grew 15%, driven by strong loan demand and higher average loan size. In Latin America, PLO rose 19% on a constant currency basis, with revenues up 18%, reflecting robust customer demand for loans and secondhand goods, as well as our outstanding customer service. Our EZ+ Rewards program also continues to perform exceptionally well, which accounted for 77% of all transacting customers. These results demonstrate the momentum we are gaining across markets and the success of our strategic initiatives.”





“We are proud of the solid foundation we have built, which will enable us to continue driving growth both organically and through strategic M&A. Looking ahead, we plan to continue delivering exceptional service to our customers and enhancing value for our shareholders. We remain deeply committed to our core values of People, Pawn and Passion, and believe we are very well-positioned to deliver another record year of performance in fiscal 2025,” concluded Given.







CONSOLIDATED RESULTS













Three Months Ended





December 31









As Reported













Adjusted







1















in millions, except per share amounts









2024





















2023





















2024





















2023























































Total revenues





$





320.2













$





300.0













$





329.7













$





300.0













Gross profit





$





185.4













$





172.6













$





190.2













$





172.6













Income before tax





$





41.4













$





37.7













$





43.4













$





37.8













Net income





$





31.0













$





28.5













$





32.6













$





28.6













Diluted earnings per share





$





0.40













$





0.36













$





0.42













$





0.36













EBITDA (non-GAAP measure)





$





50.8













$





47.1













$





53.0













$





47.2



















































































PLO increased 13% to $274.8 million, up $31.6 million. On a same-store



2



basis, PLO increased 12% due to increase in average loan size, continued strong pawn demand and improved operational performance.









Total revenues and gross profit increased 7%, reflecting improved pawn service charge (PSC) revenues as a result of higher average PLO in addition to higher merchandise sales and merchandise sales gross profit.









PSC increased 10% as a result of higher average PLO.









Merchandise sales gross margin remains within our target range at 35%, down from 36%. Aged general merchandise was 2.1% of total general merchandise inventory.









Net inventory increased 21%, due to the increase in PLO and decrease in inventory turnover to 2.7x, from 3.0x.









Store expenses increased 5% and 3% on a same-store basis.









General and administrative expenses increased 13%, primarily due to labor (including incentive compensation) and, to a lesser extent, ongoing support costs related to Workday.









Income before taxes was $41.4 million, up 10% from $37.7 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased 12% to $53.0 million.









Diluted earnings per share increased 11% to $0.40. On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings per share increased 17% to $0.42.









Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter was $174.5 million, up from $170.5 million as of September 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to cash from operating activities, partially offset by increase in earning assets, capital expenditures, taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards and share repurchases.













SEGMENT RESULTS







U.S. Pawn







PLO ended the quarter at $220.2 million, up 15% on a total and same-store basis due to increase in average loan size, increased loan demand and improved operational performance.









Total revenues increased 7% and gross profit increased 9%, reflecting higher PSC and merchandise sales.









PSC increased 11% as a result of higher average PLO.









Merchandise sales increased 3%, and gross margin was flat at 37%. Aged general merchandise increased to 2.6%, or $1.2 million of total general merchandise inventory. Excluding our three Max Pawn luxury stores in Las Vegas, aged general merchandise was 1%.









Net inventory increased 17%, in line with the growth in PLO. Inventory turnover decreased to 2.5x, from 2.7x.









Store expenses increased 8% (5% on a same-store basis), primarily due to labor costs (including higher health benefits) supporting more store activity, offset by a decrease in expenses related to our loyalty program.









Segment contribution increased 11% to $52.9 million.









During the quarter, segment store count remained at 542.







Latin America Pawn







PLO improved to $54.6 million, up 4% (19% on constant currency basis). On a same-store basis, PLO increased 2% (17% on a constant currency basis) due to improved operational performance and increased loan demand.









Total revenues were up 7% (18% on constant currency basis), and gross profit increased 4% (14% on a constant currency basis), mainly due to increased PSC and higher merchandise sales.









PSC increased to $29.2 million, up 7% (17% on a constant currency basis) as a result of higher average PLO.









Merchandise sales increased 7% (19% on constant currency basis) and merchandise sales gross margin decreased to 30% from 32%. Aged general merchandise decreased to 1.4% from 1.6% of total general merchandise inventory.









Net inventory increased 35% (57% on a constant currency basis) due to increase in PLO and decrease in inventory turnover to 3.1x, from 3.8x.









Store expenses were flat (11% increase on a constant currency basis) and on a same-store basis decreased 2% (9% increase on a constant currency basis), primarily due to labor and rent.









Segment contribution increased 14% to $11.6 million (24% on a constant currency basis). On an adjusted basis, segment contribution was up 22% to $12.5 million.









During the quarter, segment store count increased by four de novo stores to 741.













FORM 10-Q







EZCORP’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The report is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at



http://investors.ezcorp.com



. EZCORP shareholders may obtain a paper copy of the report, free of charge, by sending a request to the investor relations contact below.







CONFERENCE CALL







EZCORP will host a conference call on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 8:00 am Central Time to discuss First Quarter Fiscal 2025 results. Analysts and institutional investors may participate on the conference call by registering online at



https://register.vevent.com/register/BI86f9072cf4c447ae86954e0a22daa957



. Once registered you will receive the dial-in details with a unique PIN to join the call. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through this link: http://investors.ezcorp.com. A replay of the conference call will be available online at http://investors.ezcorp.com shortly after the end of the call.







ABOUT EZCORP







Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell pre-owned and recycled merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.





FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS







This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s strategy, initiatives and expected performance. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations as to the outcome and timing of future events. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including all statements regarding the Company's strategy, initiatives and future performance, that address activities or results that the Company plans, expects, believes, projects, estimates or anticipates, will, should or may occur in the future, including future financial or operating results, are forward-looking statements. Actual results for future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to a number of uncertainties and other factors, including operating risks, liquidity risks, legislative or regulatory developments, market factors, current or future litigation and risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. For a discussion of these and other factors affecting the Company’s business and prospects, see the Company’s annual, quarterly and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time.







Note: Percentages are calculated from the underlying numbers in thousands and, as a result, may not agree to the percentages calculated from numbers in millions. Numbers may not foot or cross foot due to rounding.







1



“Adjusted” basis, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes certain items. “Constant currency” basis, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. For additional information about these calculations, as well as a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measures, see “Non-GAAP Financial Information” at the end of this release.











2







“Same-store” basis, which is a financial measure, includes stores open the entirety of the comparable periods.

























EZCORP, Inc.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended









December 31,











(in thousands, except per share amounts)







2024













2023











Revenues:





















Merchandise sales





$





186,343













$





179,403













Jewelry scrapping sales









16,732

















14,082













Pawn service charges









117,052

















106,449













Other revenues









43

















57













Total revenues









320,170

















299,991













Merchandise cost of goods sold









121,824

















115,210













Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold









12,942

















12,208













Gross profit









185,404

















172,573













Operating expenses:





















Store expenses









116,451

















110,555













General and administrative









18,669

















16,543













Depreciation and amortization









8,335

















8,565













Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets and other









8

















(172





)









Total operating expenses









143,463

















135,491













Operating income









41,941

















37,082













Interest expense









3,147

















3,440













Interest income









(2,093





)













(2,639





)









Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates









(1,475





)













(1,153





)









Other expense (income)









978

















(271





)









Income before income taxes









41,384

















37,705













Income tax expense









10,368

















9,235













Net income





$





31,016













$





28,470

































Basic earnings per share





$





0.57













$





0.52













Diluted earnings per share





$





0.40













$





0.36

































Weighted-average basic shares outstanding









54,827

















55,076













Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding









83,347

















86,812































































EZCORP, Inc.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(Unaudited)











































(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)







December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023













September 30,









2024







































Assets:





























Current assets:





























Cash and cash equivalents





$





174,506













$





218,516













$





170,513













Restricted cash









9,386

















8,470

















9,294













Pawn loans









274,824

















243,252

















274,084













Pawn service charges receivable, net









45,198

















40,002

















44,013













Inventory, net









199,481

















164,927

















191,923













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









36,562

















44,001

















39,171













Total current assets









739,957

















719,168

















728,998













Investments in unconsolidated affiliates









13,555

















10,125

















13,329













Other investments









51,903

















51,220

















51,900













Property and equipment, net









63,231

















68,998

















65,973













Right-of-use assets, net









227,810

















231,103

















226,602













Goodwill









304,722

















303,799

















306,478













Intangible assets, net









57,093

















56,977

















58,451













Deferred tax asset, net









24,990

















25,984

















25,362













Other assets, net









15,872

















13,819

















16,144













Total assets





$





1,499,133













$





1,481,193













$





1,493,237









































Liabilities and equity:





























Current liabilities:





























Current maturities of long-term debt, net





$





103,205













$





34,307













$





103,072













Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities









68,682

















69,386

















85,737













Customer layaway deposits









24,216

















18,324

















21,570













Operating lease liabilities, current









57,900

















57,980

















58,998













Total current liabilities









254,003

















179,997

















269,377













Long-term debt, net









224,505

















326,223

















224,256













Deferred tax liability, net









2,186

















372

















2,080













Operating lease liabilities









182,228

















188,475

















180,616













Other long-term liabilities









12,317

















11,243

















12,337













Total liabilities









675,239

















706,310

















688,666













Commitments and contingencies





























Stockholders’ equity:





























Class A Non-voting Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized: 100 million; issued and outstanding: 52,050,550 as of December 31, 2024; 52,272,594 as of December 31, 2023; and 51,582,698 as of September 30, 2024









520

















523

















516













Class B Voting Common Stock, convertible, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized: 3 million; issued and outstanding: 2,970,171









30

















30

















30













Additional paid-in capital









345,783

















343,870

















348,366













Retained earnings









536,427

















457,929

















507,206













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(58,866





)













(27,469





)













(51,547





)









Total equity









823,894

















774,883

















804,571













Total liabilities and equity





$





1,499,133













$





1,481,193













$





1,493,237















































































EZCORP, Inc.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(Unaudited)

































Three





Months Ended









December 31,











(in thousands)







2024













2023























Operating activities:





















Net income





$





31,016













$





28,470













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization









8,335

















8,565













Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs









382

















417













Non-cash lease expense









14,421

















14,744













Deferred income taxes









478

















345













Other adjustments









(617





)













(857





)









Provision for inventory reserve









59

















(156





)









Stock compensation expense









2,597

















2,264













Equity in net income from investment in unconsolidated affiliates









(1,475





)













(1,153





)









Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions:





















Pawn service charges receivable









(1,368





)













(1,000





)









Inventory









(2,384





)













2,066













Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets









1,375

















(5,823





)









Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities









(38,737





)













(33,991





)









Customer layaway deposits









2,909

















(719





)









Income taxes









9,000

















8,309













Net cash provided by operating activities









25,991

















21,481













Investing activities:





















Loans made









(247,225





)













(216,978





)









Loans repaid









135,190

















123,021













Recovery of pawn loan principal through sale of forfeited collateral









101,850

















98,209













Capital expenditures, net









(5,609





)













(7,184





)









Investment in other investments









—

















(15,000





)









Dividends from unconsolidated affiliates









1,902

















1,745













Other









(148





)













(677





)









Net cash used in investing activities









(14,040





)













(16,864





)









Financing activities:





















Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards









(3,971





)













(3,253





)









Purchase and retirement of treasury stock









(3,000





)













(3,007





)









Payments of finance leases









(131





)













(132





)









Net cash used in financing activities









(7,102





)













(6,392





)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash









(764





)













(207





)









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









4,085

















(1,982





)









Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period









179,807

















228,968













Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period





$





183,892













$





226,986















































EZCORP, Inc.









OPERATING SEGMENT RESULTS





























Three Months Ended





December 31, 2024









(Unaudited)











(in thousands)







U.S. Pawn













Latin America





Pawn













Other





Investments













Total Segments













Corporate





Items













Consolidated































































Revenues:





















































Merchandise sales





$





128,800













$





57,543













$





—













$





186,343













$





—













$





186,343













Jewelry scrapping sales









15,498

















1,234

















—

















16,732

















—

















16,732













Pawn service charges









87,876

















29,176

















—

















117,052

















—

















117,052













Other revenues









27

















16

















—

















43

















—

















43













Total revenues









232,201

















87,969

















—

















320,170

















—

















320,170













Merchandise cost of goods sold









81,556

















40,268

















—

















121,824

















—

















121,824













Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold









11,968

















974

















—

















12,942

















—

















12,942













Gross profit









138,677

















46,727

















—

















185,404

















—

















185,404













Segment and corporate expenses (income):





















































Store expenses









83,089

















33,362

















—

















116,451

















—

















116,451













General and administrative









—

















—

















—

















—

















18,669

















18,669













Depreciation and amortization









2,717

















2,046

















—

















4,763

















3,572

















8,335













Loss on sale or disposal of assets and other









—

















8

















—

















8

















—

















8













Interest expense









—

















—

















—

















—

















3,147

















3,147













Interest income









—

















(202





)













(594





)













(796





)













(1,297





)













(2,093





)









Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates









—

















—

















(1,623





)













(1,623





)













148

















(1,475





)









Other (income) expense









(11





)













(71





)













—

















(82





)













1,060

















978













Segment contribution





$





52,882













$





11,584













$





2,217













$





66,683





























Income (loss) before income taxes





























$





66,683













$





(25,299





)









$





41,384







































































































Three Months Ended





December 31, 2023









(Unaudited)











(in thousands)







U.S. Pawn













Latin America





Pawn













Other





Investments













Total Segments













Corporate





Items













Consolidated































































Revenues:





















































Merchandise sales





$





125,513













$





53,890













$





—













$





179,403













$





—













$





179,403













Jewelry scrapping sales









12,815

















1,267

















—

















14,082

















—

















14,082













Pawn service charges









79,073

















27,376

















—

















106,449

















—

















106,449













Other revenues









37

















16

















4

















57

















—

















57













Total revenues









217,438

















82,549

















4

















299,991

















—

















299,991













Merchandise cost of goods sold









78,709

















36,501

















—

















115,210

















—

















115,210













Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold









11,284

















924

















—

















12,208

















—

















12,208













Gross profit









127,445

















45,124

















4

















172,573

















—

















172,573













Segment and corporate expenses (income):





















































Store expenses









77,255

















33,300

















—

















110,555

















—

















110,555













General and administrative









—

















—

















—

















—

















16,543

















16,543













Depreciation and amortization









2,624

















2,339

















—

















4,963

















3,602

















8,565













Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets and other









26

















(196





)













—

















(170





)













(2





)













(172





)









Interest expense









—

















—

















—

















—

















3,440

















3,440













Interest income









—

















(420





)













(573





)













(993





)













(1,646





)













(2,639





)









Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates









—

















—

















(1,153





)













(1,153





)













—

















(1,153





)









Other (income) expense









—

















(48





)













1

















(47





)













(224





)













(271





)









Segment contribution





$





47,540













$





10,149













$





1,729













$





59,418





























Income (loss) before income taxes





























$





59,418













$





(21,713





)









$





37,705















































































EZCORP, Inc.









STORE COUNT ACTIVITY









(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended





December 31, 2024

















U.S. Pawn





















Latin America





Pawn





















Consolidated







































































As of September 30, 2024









542

















737

















1,279













New locations opened









—

















4

















4













As of December 31, 2024









542

















741

















1,283



















































































Three Months Ended





December 31, 2023

















U.S. Pawn





















Latin America





Pawn





















Consolidated







































































As of September 30, 2023









529

















702

















1,231













New locations opened









—

















5

















5













Locations acquired









1

















—

















1













As of December 31, 2023









530

















707

















1,237





































































Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)









In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with accounting U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we provide certain other non-GAAP financial information on a constant currency (“constant currency”) and adjusted basis. We use constant currency results to evaluate our Latin America Pawn operations, which are denominated primarily in Mexican pesos, Guatemalan quetzales and other Latin American currencies. We believe that presentation of constant currency and adjusted results is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of our operations and reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of our business that, when viewed with GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We provide non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of our GAAP consolidated financial statements. We use this non-GAAP financial information primarily to evaluate and compare operating results across accounting periods.





Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.





Constant currency results reported herein are calculated by translating consolidated balance sheet and consolidated statement of operations items denominated in local currency to U.S. dollars using the exchange rate from the prior-year comparable period, as opposed to the current period, in order to exclude the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. In addition, we have an equity method investment that is denominated in Australian dollars and is translated into U.S. dollars. We used the end-of-period rate for balance sheet items and the average closing daily exchange rate on a monthly basis during the appropriate period for statement of operations items. The end-of-period and approximate average exchange rates for each applicable currency as compared to U.S. dollars as of and for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 were as follows:



































December 31,













Three Months Ended









December 31,

















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023























































































Mexican peso









20.8

















17.0

















20.1

















17.5













Guatemalan quetzal









7.5

















7.7

















7.5

















7.6













Honduran lempira









25.0

















24.3

















24.8

















24.4













Australian dollar









1.6

















1.5

















1.5

















1.5

















































































Our statement of operations constant currency results reflect the monthly exchange rate fluctuations and so are not directly calculable from the above rates. Constant currency results, where presented, also exclude the foreign currency gain or loss.









Miscellaneous Non-GAAP Financial Measures



















Three Months Ended









December 31,











(in millions)







2024













2023































Net income





$





31.0













$





28.5













Interest expense









3.1

















3.4













Interest income









(2.1





)













(2.6





)









Income tax expense









10.4

















9.2













Depreciation and amortization









8.3

















8.6













EBITDA





$





50.8













$





47.1































































Total





Revenues













Gross





Profit













Income





Before Tax













Tax Effect













Net





Income













Diluted





EPS













EBITDA







































































2025 Q1 Reported





$





320.2













$





185.4













$





41.4













$





10.4













$





31.0













$





0.40













$





50.8













FX Impact









—

















—

















1.0

















0.2

















0.8

















0.01

















1.0













Constant Currency









9.5

















4.8

















1.0

















0.2

















0.8

















0.01

















1.2













2025 Q1 Adjusted





$





329.7













$





190.2













$





43.4













$





10.8













$





32.6













$





0.42













$





53.0



















































































































































Total





Revenues













Gross





Profit













Income





Before Tax













Tax Effect













Net





Income













Diluted





EPS













EBITDA







































































2024 Q1 Reported





$





300.0













$





172.6













$





37.7













$





9.2













$





28.5













$





0.36













$





47.1













FX Impact









—

















—

















0.1

















—

















0.1

















—

















0.1













2024 Q1 Adjusted





$





300.0













$





172.6













$





37.8













$





9.2













$





28.6













$





0.36













$





47.2



















































































































































Three Months Ended









December 31, 2024













(in millions)









U.S. Dollar





Amount













Percentage





Change YOY































Consolidated revenues





$





320.2

















7





%









Currency exchange rate fluctuations









9.5





















Constant currency consolidated revenues





$





329.7

















10





%





























Consolidated gross profit





$





185.4

















7





%









Currency exchange rate fluctuations









4.8





















Constant currency consolidated gross profit





$





190.2

















10





%





























Consolidated net inventory





$





199.5

















21





%









Currency exchange rate fluctuations









8.5





















Constant currency consolidated net inventory





$





208.0

















26





%





























Latin America Pawn gross profit





$





46.7

















4





%









Currency exchange rate fluctuations









4.8





















Constant currency Latin America Pawn gross profit





$





51.5

















14





%





























Latin America Pawn PLO





$





54.6

















4





%









Currency exchange rate fluctuations









8.1





















Constant currency Latin America Pawn PLO





$





62.7

















19





%





























Latin America Pawn PSC revenues





$





29.2

















7





%









Currency exchange rate fluctuations









2.8





















Constant currency Latin America Pawn PSC revenues





$





32.0

















17





%





























Latin America Pawn merchandise sales





$





57.5

















7





%









Currency exchange rate fluctuations









6.6





















Constant currency Latin America Pawn merchandise sales





$





64.1

















19





%





























Latin America Pawn segment profit before tax





$





11.6

















14





%









Currency exchange rate fluctuations









0.9





















Constant currency Latin America Pawn segment profit before tax





$





12.5

















24





%











































