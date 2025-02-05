News & Insights

EZCORP, Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter Results for Fiscal 2025 with Record Revenues and Net Income Increase

February 05, 2025 — 04:50 pm EST

EZCORP reports a strong Q1 2025 with increased pawn loans, net income, and adjusted earnings per share, reflecting solid operational growth.

EZCORP, Inc. reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, marking a positive start to the fiscal year with significant growth compared to the same period last year. Total pawn loans outstanding rose by 13% to $274.8 million, and net income increased by 9% to $31 million, while adjusted net income was up 14% to $32.6 million. The company’s revenues grew by 7% to $320.2 million, supported by increased demand for pawn loans and higher merchandise sales, leading to a gross profit rise of 7%. CEO Lachie Given expressed optimism about maintaining growth momentum in both U.S. and Latin American markets, highlighting improved operational performance and strong customer demand. The quarter also saw an increase in cash and cash equivalents, reflecting positive operational cash flow, and overall, the results underscore EZCORP's strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing customer service and operational efficiency.

Potential Positives

  • Pawn loans outstanding (PLO) increased by 13% to $274.8 million, indicating strong demand for the company's services.
  • Net income rose by 9% to $31.0 million, demonstrating growth in profitability.
  • Diluted earnings per share increased by 11% to $0.40, reflecting improved shareholder value.
  • Adjusted EBITDA grew by 12% to $53.0 million, showcasing operational efficiency and enhanced financial performance.

Potential Negatives

  • While net income increased, cash and cash equivalents decreased from $218.5 million a year prior to $174.5 million, indicating a potential liquidity concern.
  • The increase in general and administrative expenses by 13% raises concerns about cost management and efficiency within the company's operations.
  • Inventory turnover decreased to 2.7x from 3.0x, suggesting potential issues with inventory management or slowing sales performance.

FAQ

What are the key highlights of EZCORP's Q1 2025 results?

EZCORP reported a 13% increase in pawn loans outstanding, a 9% rise in net income, and a 7% growth in total revenues.


How did EZCORP's diluted earnings per share perform?

Diluted earnings per share increased by 11% to $0.40, and by 17% to $0.42 on an adjusted basis.


What drove the growth in pawn loans in the U.S.?

Pawn loans grew 15% in the U.S. due to strong loan demand and higher average loan sizes.


How did revenues change in Latin America?

In Latin America, total revenues increased by 18% on a constant currency basis, reflecting robust customer demand.


What are the future plans for EZCORP?

EZCORP aims to drive organic growth and expand through strategic M&A while maintaining excellent customer service.

$EZPW Insider Trading Activity

$EZPW insiders have traded $EZPW stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EZPW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SUNIL SAJNANI (Chief Audit/LP Executive) sold 34,493 shares for an estimated $428,403
  • NICOLE SWIES (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $124,700

$EZPW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $EZPW stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW), a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America, today announced results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2024.




Unless otherwise noted, all amounts in this release are in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and comparisons shown are to the same period in the prior year.




FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS




  • Pawn loans outstanding (PLO) up 13% to $274.8 million.




  • Net income increased 9% to $31.0 million. On an adjusted basis

    1

    , net income increased 14% to $32.6 million.




  • Diluted earnings per share increased 11% to $0.40. On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings per share increased 17% to $0.42.




  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 12% to $53.0 million.




  • Total revenues increased 7% to $320.2 million, while gross profit increased 7% to $185.4 million.




CEO COMMENTARY AND OUTLOOK



Lachie Given, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Fiscal 2025 is off to a strong start as we build on our momentum from 2024. Customer demand for immediate cash solutions and high quality, cost-effective secondhand goods remains high, as reflected by another quarter of record revenues and PLO. We also continued to drive meaningful improvements to our bottom line and deliver on the operating leverage inherent in our business, with adjusted EBITDA increasing 12% and adjusted diluted EPS increasing 17%.



“Our consistent performance across geographies underscores the strength of our operations and customer-focused strategy. In the U.S., PLO grew 15%, driven by strong loan demand and higher average loan size. In Latin America, PLO rose 19% on a constant currency basis, with revenues up 18%, reflecting robust customer demand for loans and secondhand goods, as well as our outstanding customer service. Our EZ+ Rewards program also continues to perform exceptionally well, which accounted for 77% of all transacting customers. These results demonstrate the momentum we are gaining across markets and the success of our strategic initiatives.”



“We are proud of the solid foundation we have built, which will enable us to continue driving growth both organically and through strategic M&A. Looking ahead, we plan to continue delivering exceptional service to our customers and enhancing value for our shareholders. We remain deeply committed to our core values of People, Pawn and Passion, and believe we are very well-positioned to deliver another record year of performance in fiscal 2025,” concluded Given.




CONSOLIDATED RESULTS





























































































































































Three Months Ended


December 31

As Reported


Adjusted



1


in millions, except per share amounts

2024


2023


2024


2023









Total revenues
$
320.2


$
300.0


$
329.7


$
300.0

Gross profit
$
185.4


$
172.6


$
190.2


$
172.6

Income before tax
$
41.4


$
37.7


$
43.4


$
37.8

Net income
$
31.0


$
28.5


$
32.6


$
28.6

Diluted earnings per share
$
0.40


$
0.36


$
0.42


$
0.36

EBITDA (non-GAAP measure)
$
50.8


$
47.1


$
53.0


$
47.2



















  • PLO increased 13% to $274.8 million, up $31.6 million. On a same-store

    2

    basis, PLO increased 12% due to increase in average loan size, continued strong pawn demand and improved operational performance.




  • Total revenues and gross profit increased 7%, reflecting improved pawn service charge (PSC) revenues as a result of higher average PLO in addition to higher merchandise sales and merchandise sales gross profit.




  • PSC increased 10% as a result of higher average PLO.




  • Merchandise sales gross margin remains within our target range at 35%, down from 36%. Aged general merchandise was 2.1% of total general merchandise inventory.




  • Net inventory increased 21%, due to the increase in PLO and decrease in inventory turnover to 2.7x, from 3.0x.




  • Store expenses increased 5% and 3% on a same-store basis.




  • General and administrative expenses increased 13%, primarily due to labor (including incentive compensation) and, to a lesser extent, ongoing support costs related to Workday.




  • Income before taxes was $41.4 million, up 10% from $37.7 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased 12% to $53.0 million.




  • Diluted earnings per share increased 11% to $0.40. On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings per share increased 17% to $0.42.




  • Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter was $174.5 million, up from $170.5 million as of September 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to cash from operating activities, partially offset by increase in earning assets, capital expenditures, taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards and share repurchases.






SEGMENT RESULTS



U.S. Pawn




  • PLO ended the quarter at $220.2 million, up 15% on a total and same-store basis due to increase in average loan size, increased loan demand and improved operational performance.




  • Total revenues increased 7% and gross profit increased 9%, reflecting higher PSC and merchandise sales.




  • PSC increased 11% as a result of higher average PLO.




  • Merchandise sales increased 3%, and gross margin was flat at 37%. Aged general merchandise increased to 2.6%, or $1.2 million of total general merchandise inventory. Excluding our three Max Pawn luxury stores in Las Vegas, aged general merchandise was 1%.




  • Net inventory increased 17%, in line with the growth in PLO. Inventory turnover decreased to 2.5x, from 2.7x.




  • Store expenses increased 8% (5% on a same-store basis), primarily due to labor costs (including higher health benefits) supporting more store activity, offset by a decrease in expenses related to our loyalty program.




  • Segment contribution increased 11% to $52.9 million.




  • During the quarter, segment store count remained at 542.



Latin America Pawn




  • PLO improved to $54.6 million, up 4% (19% on constant currency basis). On a same-store basis, PLO increased 2% (17% on a constant currency basis) due to improved operational performance and increased loan demand.




  • Total revenues were up 7% (18% on constant currency basis), and gross profit increased 4% (14% on a constant currency basis), mainly due to increased PSC and higher merchandise sales.




  • PSC increased to $29.2 million, up 7% (17% on a constant currency basis) as a result of higher average PLO.




  • Merchandise sales increased 7% (19% on constant currency basis) and merchandise sales gross margin decreased to 30% from 32%. Aged general merchandise decreased to 1.4% from 1.6% of total general merchandise inventory.




  • Net inventory increased 35% (57% on a constant currency basis) due to increase in PLO and decrease in inventory turnover to 3.1x, from 3.8x.




  • Store expenses were flat (11% increase on a constant currency basis) and on a same-store basis decreased 2% (9% increase on a constant currency basis), primarily due to labor and rent.




  • Segment contribution increased 14% to $11.6 million (24% on a constant currency basis). On an adjusted basis, segment contribution was up 22% to $12.5 million.




  • During the quarter, segment store count increased by four de novo stores to 741.






FORM 10-Q



EZCORP’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The report is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at

http://investors.ezcorp.com

. EZCORP shareholders may obtain a paper copy of the report, free of charge, by sending a request to the investor relations contact below.




CONFERENCE CALL



EZCORP will host a conference call on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 8:00 am Central Time to discuss First Quarter Fiscal 2025 results. Analysts and institutional investors may participate on the conference call by registering online at

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI86f9072cf4c447ae86954e0a22daa957

. Once registered you will receive the dial-in details with a unique PIN to join the call. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through this link: http://investors.ezcorp.com. A replay of the conference call will be available online at http://investors.ezcorp.com shortly after the end of the call.




ABOUT EZCORP



Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell pre-owned and recycled merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.



Follow us on social media:



Facebook EZPAWN Official

https://www.facebook.com/EZPAWN/



EZCORP Instagram Official

https://www.instagram.com/ezcorp_official/



EZPAWN Instagram Official

https://www.instagram.com/ezpawnofficial/



EZCORP LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ezcorp/




FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS



This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s strategy, initiatives and expected performance. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations as to the outcome and timing of future events. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including all statements regarding the Company's strategy, initiatives and future performance, that address activities or results that the Company plans, expects, believes, projects, estimates or anticipates, will, should or may occur in the future, including future financial or operating results, are forward-looking statements. Actual results for future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to a number of uncertainties and other factors, including operating risks, liquidity risks, legislative or regulatory developments, market factors, current or future litigation and risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. For a discussion of these and other factors affecting the Company’s business and prospects, see the Company’s annual, quarterly and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time.




Contact:



Email:

Investor_Relations@ezcorp.com



Phone: (512) 314-2220




Note: Percentages are calculated from the underlying numbers in thousands and, as a result, may not agree to the percentages calculated from numbers in millions. Numbers may not foot or cross foot due to rounding.



1

“Adjusted” basis, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes certain items. “Constant currency” basis, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. For additional information about these calculations, as well as a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measures, see “Non-GAAP Financial Information” at the end of this release.





2



“Same-store” basis, which is a financial measure, includes stores open the entirety of the comparable periods.


EZCORP, Inc.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS




(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended




December 31,

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

2024


2023

Revenues:



Merchandise sales
$
186,343


$
179,403

Jewelry scrapping sales

16,732



14,082

Pawn service charges

117,052



106,449

Other revenues

43



57

Total revenues

320,170



299,991

Merchandise cost of goods sold

121,824



115,210

Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold

12,942



12,208

Gross profit

185,404



172,573

Operating expenses:



Store expenses

116,451



110,555

General and administrative

18,669



16,543

Depreciation and amortization

8,335



8,565

Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets and other

8



(172
)

Total operating expenses

143,463



135,491

Operating income

41,941



37,082

Interest expense

3,147



3,440

Interest income

(2,093
)


(2,639
)

Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates

(1,475
)


(1,153
)

Other expense (income)

978



(271
)

Income before income taxes

41,384



37,705

Income tax expense

10,368



9,235

Net income
$
31,016


$
28,470





Basic earnings per share
$
0.57


$
0.52

Diluted earnings per share
$
0.40


$
0.36





Weighted-average basic shares outstanding

54,827



55,076

Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding

83,347



86,812































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































EZCORP, Inc.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




(Unaudited)







(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

December 31,




2024


December 31,




2023


September 30,




2024







Assets:





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents
$
174,506


$
218,516


$
170,513

Restricted cash

9,386



8,470



9,294

Pawn loans

274,824



243,252



274,084

Pawn service charges receivable, net

45,198



40,002



44,013

Inventory, net

199,481



164,927



191,923

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

36,562



44,001



39,171

Total current assets

739,957



719,168



728,998

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates

13,555



10,125



13,329

Other investments

51,903



51,220



51,900

Property and equipment, net

63,231



68,998



65,973

Right-of-use assets, net

227,810



231,103



226,602

Goodwill

304,722



303,799



306,478

Intangible assets, net

57,093



56,977



58,451

Deferred tax asset, net

24,990



25,984



25,362

Other assets, net

15,872



13,819



16,144

Total assets
$
1,499,133


$
1,481,193


$
1,493,237







Liabilities and equity:





Current liabilities:





Current maturities of long-term debt, net
$
103,205


$
34,307


$
103,072

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

68,682



69,386



85,737

Customer layaway deposits

24,216



18,324



21,570

Operating lease liabilities, current

57,900



57,980



58,998

Total current liabilities

254,003



179,997



269,377

Long-term debt, net

224,505



326,223



224,256

Deferred tax liability, net

2,186



372



2,080

Operating lease liabilities

182,228



188,475



180,616

Other long-term liabilities

12,317



11,243



12,337

Total liabilities

675,239



706,310



688,666

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders’ equity:





Class A Non-voting Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized: 100 million; issued and outstanding: 52,050,550 as of December 31, 2024; 52,272,594 as of December 31, 2023; and 51,582,698 as of September 30, 2024

520



523



516

Class B Voting Common Stock, convertible, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized: 3 million; issued and outstanding: 2,970,171

30



30



30

Additional paid-in capital

345,783



343,870



348,366

Retained earnings

536,427



457,929



507,206

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(58,866
)


(27,469
)


(51,547
)

Total equity

823,894



774,883



804,571

Total liabilities and equity
$
1,499,133


$
1,481,193


$
1,493,237













































































































































































































































































































































































































EZCORP, Inc.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




(Unaudited)





Three


Months Ended




December 31,

(in thousands)

2024


2023



Operating activities:



Net income
$
31,016


$
28,470

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization

8,335



8,565

Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs

382



417

Non-cash lease expense

14,421



14,744

Deferred income taxes

478



345

Other adjustments

(617
)


(857
)

Provision for inventory reserve

59



(156
)

Stock compensation expense

2,597



2,264

Equity in net income from investment in unconsolidated affiliates

(1,475
)


(1,153
)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions:



Pawn service charges receivable

(1,368
)


(1,000
)

Inventory

(2,384
)


2,066

Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets

1,375



(5,823
)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

(38,737
)


(33,991
)

Customer layaway deposits

2,909



(719
)

Income taxes

9,000



8,309

Net cash provided by operating activities

25,991



21,481

Investing activities:



Loans made

(247,225
)


(216,978
)

Loans repaid

135,190



123,021

Recovery of pawn loan principal through sale of forfeited collateral

101,850



98,209

Capital expenditures, net

(5,609
)


(7,184
)

Investment in other investments






(15,000
)

Dividends from unconsolidated affiliates

1,902



1,745

Other

(148
)


(677
)

Net cash used in investing activities

(14,040
)


(16,864
)

Financing activities:



Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(3,971
)


(3,253
)

Purchase and retirement of treasury stock

(3,000
)


(3,007
)

Payments of finance leases

(131
)


(132
)

Net cash used in financing activities

(7,102
)


(6,392
)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(764
)


(207
)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

4,085



(1,982
)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

179,807



228,968

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
183,892


$
226,986













































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































EZCORP, Inc.




OPERATING SEGMENT RESULTS





Three Months Ended


December 31, 2024




(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

U.S. Pawn


Latin America


Pawn


Other


Investments


Total Segments


Corporate


Items


Consolidated













Revenues:











Merchandise sales
$
128,800


$
57,543


$




$
186,343


$




$
186,343

Jewelry scrapping sales

15,498



1,234








16,732








16,732

Pawn service charges

87,876



29,176








117,052








117,052

Other revenues

27



16








43








43

Total revenues

232,201



87,969








320,170








320,170

Merchandise cost of goods sold

81,556



40,268








121,824








121,824

Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold

11,968



974








12,942








12,942

Gross profit

138,677



46,727








185,404








185,404

Segment and corporate expenses (income):











Store expenses

83,089



33,362








116,451








116,451

General and administrative





















18,669



18,669

Depreciation and amortization

2,717



2,046








4,763



3,572



8,335

Loss on sale or disposal of assets and other






8








8








8

Interest expense





















3,147



3,147

Interest income






(202
)


(594
)


(796
)


(1,297
)


(2,093
)

Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates











(1,623
)


(1,623
)


148



(1,475
)

Other (income) expense

(11
)


(71
)







(82
)


1,060



978

Segment contribution
$
52,882


$
11,584


$
2,217


$
66,683





Income (loss) before income taxes






$
66,683


$
(25,299
)

$
41,384













































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Three Months Ended


December 31, 2023




(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

U.S. Pawn


Latin America


Pawn


Other


Investments


Total Segments


Corporate


Items


Consolidated













Revenues:











Merchandise sales
$
125,513


$
53,890


$




$
179,403


$




$
179,403

Jewelry scrapping sales

12,815



1,267








14,082








14,082

Pawn service charges

79,073



27,376








106,449








106,449

Other revenues

37



16



4



57








57

Total revenues

217,438



82,549



4



299,991








299,991

Merchandise cost of goods sold

78,709



36,501








115,210








115,210

Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold

11,284



924








12,208








12,208

Gross profit

127,445



45,124



4



172,573








172,573

Segment and corporate expenses (income):











Store expenses

77,255



33,300








110,555








110,555

General and administrative





















16,543



16,543

Depreciation and amortization

2,624



2,339








4,963



3,602



8,565

Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets and other

26



(196
)







(170
)


(2
)


(172
)

Interest expense





















3,440



3,440

Interest income






(420
)


(573
)


(993
)


(1,646
)


(2,639
)

Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates











(1,153
)


(1,153
)







(1,153
)

Other (income) expense






(48
)


1



(47
)


(224
)


(271
)

Segment contribution
$
47,540


$
10,149


$
1,729


$
59,418





Income (loss) before income taxes






$
59,418


$
(21,713
)

$
37,705













































































































EZCORP, Inc.




STORE COUNT ACTIVITY




(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended


December 31, 2024



U.S. Pawn


Latin America


Pawn


Consolidated













As of September 30, 2024

542



737



1,279

New locations opened






4



4

As of December 31, 2024

542



741



1,283





















































































































Three Months Ended


December 31, 2023



U.S. Pawn


Latin America


Pawn


Consolidated













As of September 30, 2023

529



702



1,231

New locations opened






5



5

Locations acquired

1








1

As of December 31, 2023

530



707



1,237
















Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)




In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with accounting U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we provide certain other non-GAAP financial information on a constant currency (“constant currency”) and adjusted basis. We use constant currency results to evaluate our Latin America Pawn operations, which are denominated primarily in Mexican pesos, Guatemalan quetzales and other Latin American currencies. We believe that presentation of constant currency and adjusted results is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of our operations and reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of our business that, when viewed with GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We provide non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of our GAAP consolidated financial statements. We use this non-GAAP financial information primarily to evaluate and compare operating results across accounting periods.



Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.



Constant currency results reported herein are calculated by translating consolidated balance sheet and consolidated statement of operations items denominated in local currency to U.S. dollars using the exchange rate from the prior-year comparable period, as opposed to the current period, in order to exclude the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. In addition, we have an equity method investment that is denominated in Australian dollars and is translated into U.S. dollars. We used the end-of-period rate for balance sheet items and the average closing daily exchange rate on a monthly basis during the appropriate period for statement of operations items. The end-of-period and approximate average exchange rates for each applicable currency as compared to U.S. dollars as of and for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 were as follows:





December 31,


Three Months Ended




December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023

















Mexican peso

20.8



17.0



20.1



17.5

Guatemalan quetzal

7.5



7.7



7.5



7.6

Honduran lempira

25.0



24.3



24.8



24.4

Australian dollar

1.6



1.5



1.5



1.5


















Our statement of operations constant currency results reflect the monthly exchange rate fluctuations and so are not directly calculable from the above rates. Constant currency results, where presented, also exclude the foreign currency gain or loss.





Miscellaneous Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended




December 31,

(in millions)

2024


2023





Net income
$
31.0


$
28.5

Interest expense

3.1



3.4

Interest income

(2.1
)


(2.6
)

Income tax expense

10.4



9.2

Depreciation and amortization

8.3



8.6

EBITDA
$
50.8


$
47.1





































































































































































































Total


Revenues


Gross


Profit


Income


Before Tax


Tax Effect


Net


Income


Diluted


EPS


EBITDA















2025 Q1 Reported
$
320.2


$
185.4


$
41.4


$
10.4


$
31.0


$
0.40


$
50.8

FX Impact











1.0



0.2



0.8



0.01



1.0

Constant Currency

9.5



4.8



1.0



0.2



0.8



0.01



1.2

2025 Q1 Adjusted
$
329.7


$
190.2


$
43.4


$
10.8


$
32.6


$
0.42


$
53.0





























































































































































































Total


Revenues


Gross


Profit


Income


Before Tax


Tax Effect


Net


Income


Diluted


EPS


EBITDA















2024 Q1 Reported
$
300.0


$
172.6


$
37.7


$
9.2


$
28.5


$
0.36


$
47.1

FX Impact











0.1








0.1








0.1

2024 Q1 Adjusted
$
300.0


$
172.6


$
37.8


$
9.2


$
28.6


$
0.36


$
47.2









































































































































































































































































































































Three Months Ended




December 31, 2024


(in millions)

U.S. Dollar


Amount


Percentage


Change YOY





Consolidated revenues
$
320.2



7
%

Currency exchange rate fluctuations

9.5



Constant currency consolidated revenues
$
329.7



10
%





Consolidated gross profit
$
185.4



7
%

Currency exchange rate fluctuations

4.8



Constant currency consolidated gross profit
$
190.2



10
%





Consolidated net inventory
$
199.5



21
%

Currency exchange rate fluctuations

8.5



Constant currency consolidated net inventory
$
208.0



26
%





Latin America Pawn gross profit
$
46.7



4
%

Currency exchange rate fluctuations

4.8



Constant currency Latin America Pawn gross profit
$
51.5



14
%





Latin America Pawn PLO
$
54.6



4
%

Currency exchange rate fluctuations

8.1



Constant currency Latin America Pawn PLO
$
62.7



19
%





Latin America Pawn PSC revenues
$
29.2



7
%

Currency exchange rate fluctuations

2.8



Constant currency Latin America Pawn PSC revenues
$
32.0



17
%





Latin America Pawn merchandise sales
$
57.5



7
%

Currency exchange rate fluctuations

6.6



Constant currency Latin America Pawn merchandise sales
$
64.1



19
%





Latin America Pawn segment profit before tax
$
11.6



14
%

Currency exchange rate fluctuations

0.9



Constant currency Latin America Pawn segment profit before tax
$
12.5



24
%













