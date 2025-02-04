EZCORP, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results on February 5th, 2025

EZCORP will announce Q1 fiscal 2025 results on February 5, with a conference call on February 6.

EZCORP, Inc. announced that it will release its first quarter fiscal 2025 results, covering the period that ended on December 31, 2024, on February 5, 2025, after the market closes. The company will hold a conference call and webcast on February 6, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the financial results, with presentation materials available on its Investor Relations website after the earnings release. EZCORP, a prominent provider of pawn transactions in the U.S. and Latin America, focuses on meeting the short-term cash needs of consumers and is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW.

Potential Positives

EZCORP is set to release its first quarter fiscal 2025 results, indicating transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.

The scheduled conference call allows investors to gain insights directly from company management, fostering stronger investor relations.

As a member of the S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index, EZCORP demonstrates market credibility and stability.

Potential Negatives

Omission of specific financial performance metrics or guidance may raise concerns among investors about the company's growth prospects.

The date of theearnings callannouncement, which is just one day prior to the call, may indicate a lack of preparedness or transparency in sharing financial results with stakeholders.

By not providing any insights or previews into the results ahead of the earnings release, the company could be seen as withholding critical information, potentially leading to speculation and uncertainty in the market.

FAQ

When will EZCORP release its first quarter fiscal 2025 results?

EZCORP will release its first quarter fiscal 2025 results on February 5th, 2025, after the market close.

What time is the EZCORP conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on February 6th, 2025.

How can I access the EZCORP conference call?

You can access the conference call via the dial-in registration link provided in the press release.

Will there be a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available shortly after it concludes on the EZCORP investor relations website.

Where can I find information about EZCORP's business?

Information about EZCORP's business can be found on their official website and their social media channels.

$EZPW Insider Trading Activity

$EZPW insiders have traded $EZPW stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EZPW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUNIL SAJNANI (Chief Audit/LP Executive) sold 34,493 shares for an estimated $428,403

NICOLE SWIES (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $124,700

$EZPW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $EZPW stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZCORP, Inc. (“EZCORP” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EZPW), a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America, will issue first quarter fiscal 2025 results (period ended December 31, 2024) on Wednesday, February 5



th



, 2025, after the market close.





The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, February 6



th



, 2025, to discuss its results. The presentation slides will be posted to the Investor Relations section of its website after the market close on Wednesday, February 5



th



, 2025.





Date Thursday, February 6



th



, 2025





Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time





Dial-in registration link:



https://register.vevent.com/register/BI86f9072cf4c447ae86954e0a22daa957

Live webcast registration link:







Live webcast registration link:



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/j568nkgu







A replay of the conference call will be available online at



http://investors.ezcorp.com



shortly after the live call concludes. If you have any difficulty accessing the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at



EZPW@elevate-ir.com



.







About EZCORP







Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell pre-owned and recycled merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.





Follow EZCORP on social media:





Facebook EZPAWN Official



https://www.facebook.com/EZPAWN/







EZCORP Instagram Official



https://www.instagram.com/ezcorp_official/







EZPAWN Instagram Official



https://www.instagram.com/ezpawnofficial/







EZCORP LinkedIn



https://www.linkedin.com/company/ezcorp/









Investor Relations Contact:







Sean Mansouri, CFA





Elevate IR







EZPW@elevate-ir.com







(720) 330-2829



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.