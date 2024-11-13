EZCORP Gears Up to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

EZCORP, Inc. EZPW is slated to report fourth-quarter and fiscal 2024 (ended Sept. 30) results on Nov. 13, after market close. The company’s quarterly earnings and revenues are expected to have improved on a year-over-year basis.



In the last reported quarter, EZCORP’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results reflected an increase in total revenues and higher operating expenses.



EZPW has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average beat being 13.72%.

EZPW’s Earnings & Sales Projections for Q4

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EZPW’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 26 cents per share, unchanged over the past seven days. The estimate indicates a 13% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $288.39 million, suggesting an increase of 6.6%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for merchandise sales is pegged at $168.7 million, which implies a year-over-year rise of 7.6%.



The consensus estimate for jewelry scrapping sales is $16 million, indicating a rise of 7.7%. Likewise, the consensus estimate for pawn service charges of $109.6 million suggests growth of 5.1%.

Our quantitative model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for EZPW this time. This is because it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better.



Earnings ESP: EZCORP has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

