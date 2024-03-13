Ezcorp (EZPW) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The latest trading session saw Ezcorp (EZPW) ending at $10.60, denoting a -0.56% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the consumer financial services company had gained 2.3% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 4.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Ezcorp in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.24, signifying a 4.35% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $287.59 million, up 11.29% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $1.17 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.13% and +11.22%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Ezcorp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Ezcorp is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Ezcorp is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.15. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.14.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.