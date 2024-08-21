Is EZCORP (EZPW) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is EZCORP (EZPW). EZPW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

EZPW is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. EZPW's industry has an average PEG of 0.48 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, EZPW's PEG has been as high as 0.30 and as low as 0.26, with a median of 0.28.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. EZPW has a P/S ratio of 0.56. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.19.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that EZCORP is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, EZPW sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Zacks Investment Research

