Ezcorp (EZPW) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ezcorp (EZPW) closed at $8.28, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the consumer financial services company had lost 1.19% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 4.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.93% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ezcorp as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.17, up 13.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $265.38 million, up 13.69% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ezcorp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Ezcorp is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ezcorp has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.07 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.21.

We can also see that EZPW currently has a PEG ratio of 0.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Consumer Loans industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

