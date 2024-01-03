Ezcorp (EZPW) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Ezcorp (EZPW) ending at $8.71, denoting a -0.11% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

Shares of the consumer financial services company witnessed a gain of 0.35% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 5.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ezcorp in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Ezcorp is projected to report earnings of $0.31 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.71%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $303.66 million, indicating a 14.88% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.97 per share and a revenue of $1.19 billion, representing changes of +5.43% and +13.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ezcorp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Ezcorp possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Ezcorp's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.99. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.97, which means Ezcorp is trading at a premium to the group.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.