Ezcorp (EZPW) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Ezcorp (EZPW) closed at $8.02, marking a +0.12% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.48% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the consumer financial services company had lost 0.62% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 3.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.65% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Ezcorp in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.21, signifying a 40% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $273.27 million, up 17.08% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Ezcorp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 17.58% upward. Ezcorp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Ezcorp is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.26. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.77 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that EZPW has a PEG ratio of 0.24. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Financial - Consumer Loans stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.1 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, placing it within the bottom 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.