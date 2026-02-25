EZCORP (EZPW) Price Target Increased by 27.63% to 32.98

The average one-year price target for EZCORP (NasdaqGS:EZPW) has been revised to $32.98 / share. This is an increase of 27.63% from the prior estimate of $25.84 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $37.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.69% from the latest reported closing price of $25.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 384 funds or institutions reporting positions in EZCORP. This is an decrease of 53 owner(s) or 12.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EZPW is 0.15%, an increase of 30.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.05% to 74,376K shares. The put/call ratio of EZPW is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,168K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,148K shares , representing an increase of 32.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EZPW by 47.98% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,092K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,245K shares , representing a decrease of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EZPW by 10.91% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,354K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,473K shares , representing a decrease of 5.03%.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,693K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,913K shares , representing a decrease of 12.97%.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,683K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company.

