EZCORP (EZPW) Price Target Increased by 18.00% to 40.12

The average one-year price target for EZCORP (NasdaqGS:EZPW) has been revised to $40.12 / share. This is an increase of 18.00% from the prior estimate of $34.00 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $46.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.61% from the latest reported closing price of $32.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 305 funds or institutions reporting positions in EZCORP. This is an decrease of 90 owner(s) or 22.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EZPW is 0.12%, an increase of 23.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.31% to 70,057K shares. The put/call ratio of EZPW is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,513K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,168K shares , representing an increase of 9.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EZPW by 21.80% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,460K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,354K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,473K shares , representing a decrease of 5.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EZPW by 14.13% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,912K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 579K shares , representing an increase of 69.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EZPW by 315.18% over the last quarter.

Qube Research & Technologies holds 1,523K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,244K shares , representing an increase of 18.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EZPW by 22.79% over the last quarter.

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