Ezcorp (EZPW) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Ezcorp (EZPW) closed the most recent trading day at $8.78, moving +1.5% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.76% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the consumer financial services company had lost 1.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.01%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.5%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Ezcorp in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.31, signifying a 10.71% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $303.66 million, up 14.88% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $1.19 billion, indicating changes of +5.43% and +13.1%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Ezcorp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Ezcorp is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Ezcorp currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.92. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.93 of its industry.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, finds itself in the bottom 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

