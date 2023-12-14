Ezcorp (EZPW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Ezcorp (EZPW) reached $8.91, with a +0.11% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.19%.

The consumer financial services company's shares have seen an increase of 3.37% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 10.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.94%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Ezcorp in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Ezcorp to post earnings of $0.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.71%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $303.66 million, indicating a 14.88% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $1.19 billion, indicating changes of +5.43% and +13.1%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Ezcorp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Ezcorp presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Ezcorp is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.18. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.15 of its industry.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

