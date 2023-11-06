Ezcorp (EZPW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Ezcorp (EZPW) closed the latest trading day at $8.50, indicating a +0.12% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the consumer financial services company had gained 1.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 4.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Ezcorp in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.21, indicating a 40% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $273.27 million, up 17.08% from the prior-year quarter.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Ezcorp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.58% higher. Ezcorp presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Ezcorp currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.75. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.31, so one might conclude that Ezcorp is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, positioning it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.