Ezcorp (EZPW) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Ezcorp (EZPW) ended the recent trading session at $8.92, demonstrating no swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.47%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.27%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the consumer financial services company had gained 7.6% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 8.36% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 5.77% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Ezcorp in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.31, indicating a 10.71% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $303.66 million, up 14.88% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $1.19 billion, which would represent changes of +5.43% and +13.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ezcorp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Ezcorp currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Ezcorp's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.2. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.19 for its industry.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, finds itself in the bottom 12% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW)

