Ezcorp (EZPW) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Ezcorp (EZPW) reached $8.65, with no movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.29% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.43%.

Shares of the consumer financial services company have depreciated by 2.59% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's loss of 2.71% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.08%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Ezcorp in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.31, up 10.71% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $303.66 million, reflecting a 14.88% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $1.19 billion, indicating changes of +5.43% and +13.1%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ezcorp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Ezcorp is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Ezcorp is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.92. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.58.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, positioning it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

