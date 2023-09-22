Ezcorp (EZPW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ezcorp (EZPW) closed at $7.76, marking a -0.89% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.23% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the consumer financial services company had lost 9.48% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 0.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ezcorp as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.17, up 13.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $265.38 million, up 13.69% from the year-ago period.

EZPW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $1.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.67% and +17.8%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ezcorp. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Ezcorp currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Ezcorp's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.51. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.41.

Meanwhile, EZPW's PEG ratio is currently 0.24. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Consumer Loans industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

