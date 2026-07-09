EZCORP Director Sells $355,000 in Stock Amid a Massive 151% Rally

Key Points

An EZCORP director sold 10,000 shares for an estimated value of $355,000 on July 6, 2026.

The transaction reduced the insider's indirect equity holdings by 5%.

Equity is held indirectly through an Investment Account, which retains 208,000 shares following the disposition.

10 stocks we like better than Ezcorp ›

Director Pablo Lagos Espinosa sold 10,000 shares of Class A Non-Voting Common Stock in EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) on July 6, 2026. SEC Form 4 filing

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $355,400 Shares sold (indirectly held) 10,000 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 207,543 Post-transaction value $7.32 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($35.54); post-transaction value based on July 6, 2026 market close ($35.27).

Key questions

What is the scope of the insider's remaining equity exposure?

Following the disposal of 10,000 shares, Pablo Lagos Espinosa continues to hold 207,543 shares indirectly through an Investment Account. The Form 4 reported no direct holdings.

Following the disposal of 10,000 shares, Pablo Lagos Espinosa continues to hold 207,543 shares indirectly through an Investment Account. The Form 4 reported no direct holdings. How does this transaction relate to the stock's recent market performance?

The sale was executed at $35.54 per share, while the stock closed the July 6, 2026 trading session at $35.27. As of that transaction date, the equity had delivered a 151% return over the preceding 12-month period.

The sale was executed at $35.54 per share, while the stock closed the July 6, 2026 trading session at $35.27. As of that transaction date, the equity had delivered a 151% return over the preceding 12-month period. What is the current market valuation of the residual holdings?

The remaining indirect stake was valued at $7.32 million as of the transaction date. Based on the July 8, 2026 market close of $32.16, the current value of the 207,543 shares is approximately $6.7 million.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-08) $32.16 Market Capitalization $2.0 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.5 billion Net Income (TTM) $146.6 million

Company Snapshot

EZCORP operates a diversified financial services platform providing collateralized pawn loans secured by personal assets including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, and musical instruments, while generating additional revenue through the retail sale of merchandise acquired from loan collateral.

The company's business model centers on originating high-margin secured lending products across its store network, supplemented by retail operations that monetize forfeited collateral, creating multiple revenue streams from a single customer transaction cycle.

EZCORP serves financially underserved consumers in the United States and Latin America who require immediate liquidity and lack access to traditional credit products, positioning itself as a primary alternative financial services provider for this demographic.

EZCORP, Inc. operates as a leading collateralized lending platform with approximately 8,000 employees and a geographically diversified footprint spanning North America and Latin America. EZCORP's competitive positioning is reinforced by its established store network, brand recognition in the alternative finance space, and integrated retail operations that enhance profitability through collateral monetization.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale ultimately looks like a director skimming profits off a stock that had more than doubled, and to be fair, his timing was sharp. The shares went out at $35.54, and two sessions later the stock closed at $32.16, meaning the trade sidestepped a drop of nearly 10%. Still, at roughly $355,000 and under 5% of his position, this is a trim rather than an exit, and Lagos Espinosa keeps about $6.7 million riding on the pawn business.



That business, as reflected by its stock pop, is running hot. Revenue jumped 46% to $446.9 million in the March quarter, net income nearly doubled to $49.1 million, and pawn loans outstanding climbed 33% to $349.4 million as gold prices and the SMG acquisition juiced results. CEO Lachie Given called it "another exceptional period for EZCORP," and the store base now spans 1,506 locations across 16 countries.



For long-term investors, the question isn't why a director sold. It's whether the drivers behind a 151% run can persist. Gold prices and acquisition contributions are cyclical fuel, not permanent advantages. Investors should watch organic pawn loan growth from here because that's the number that tells you whether demand is durable or whether this stretch was the peak.

Should you buy stock in Ezcorp right now?

Before you buy stock in Ezcorp, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ezcorp wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $407,651!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,252,823!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 922% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 9, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.