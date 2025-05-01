EZCORP Announces Retirement of $103.4 Million Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025

EZCORP retires $103.4 million in convertible notes, converting $97 million into shares and repaying remaining balance in cash.

EZCORP, Inc., a prominent provider of pawn transactions in the U.S. and Latin America, announced the retirement of $103.4 million of its 2.375% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025. Originally issued in 2018, these notes allowed conversion into shares of EZCORP Class A Common Stock until April 30, 2025. Approximately $97 million of the notes were converted into about 6.1 million shares of stock, while the remaining balance of approximately $6.4 million was paid off in cash, alongside $1.2 million for interest and fractional share payments. EZCORP, traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW, focuses on meeting the short-term cash needs of consumers and has been in operation since 1989.

Potential Positives

Successful retirement of $103.4 million in convertible senior notes improves financial health by reducing debt obligations.

Conversion of approximately $97.0 million in principal amount into shares reflects strong investor confidence and support for the company's equity.

Enhancement of liquidity by retiring remaining notes with cash payments, further strengthening the balance sheet.

Potential Negatives

The conversion of approximately $97.0 million in principal amount of the 2025 Notes into common stock may dilute existing shareholders' equity, potentially leading to a decrease in share value.

The repayment of $6.4 million in cash, along with additional payments, indicates a strain on cash reserves, which could raise concerns about the company's liquidity.

The retirement of convertible notes may signal a lack of confidence in the stock price, as holders opted to convert rather than hold until maturity.

FAQ

What is the recent announcement from EZCORP?

EZCORP announced the retirement of its $103.4 million 2.375% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025.

When were the 2025 Convertible Senior Notes issued?

The 2025 Convertible Senior Notes were issued in 2018.

What was the conversion option for the 2025 Notes?

Holders could convert their 2025 Notes into 62.8931 shares of EZCORP Class A Common Stock per $1,000 principal amount.

How much of the 2025 Notes were converted into shares?

Approximately $97.0 million of the 2025 Notes were converted into about 6.1 million shares of EZCORP stock.

What is EZCORP's main business focus?

EZCORP focuses on providing pawn transactions and selling pre-owned merchandise in the U.S. and Latin America.

$EZPW Insider Trading Activity

$EZPW insiders have traded $EZPW stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EZPW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUNIL SAJNANI (Chief Audit/LP Executive) sold 34,493 shares for an estimated $428,403

NICOLE SWIES (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $124,700

$EZPW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $EZPW stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AUSTIN, Texas, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) (the “Company”), a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America, announced today the retirement of its $103.4 million aggregate principal amount outstanding of 2.375% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”). The 2025 Notes were issued in 2018 with a maturity date of May 1, 2025.





In connection with the Company’s election of physical settlement made in October 2024, holders had the right to convert their 2025 Notes into 62.8931 shares of EZCORP Class A Common Stock per $1,000 principal amount (equivalent to the conversion price of $15.90 per share) through April 30, 2025. Holders converted approximately $97.0 million in principal amount of the 2025 Notes into approximately 6.1 million shares of EZCORP Class A Common Stock. The Company repaid the remaining principal balance of the notes in cash of approximately $6.4 million, together with payments of interest and cash in lieu of fractional shares of $1.2 million.







ABOUT EZCORP







Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell pre-owned and recycled merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.







