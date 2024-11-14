EZCORP Announces Record Fiscal 2024 Results

EZCORP Inc ( (EZPW) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information EZCORP Inc presented to its investors.

EZCORP, Inc., a prominent player in the pawn transaction industry across the United States and Latin America, has reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2024, marking a year of record-breaking revenue and growth.

The company announced significant achievements, including a 12% increase in pawn loans outstanding, resulting in a total of $274.1 million. Additionally, EZCORP’s net income for the fourth quarter rose by $4.9 million to $15.2 million, with total revenues up by 9% to $294.6 million. For the full year, the company reported a net income of $83.1 million, representing an increase of $44.6 million from the previous year, and total revenues grew by 11% to $1,161.6 million.

Key financial highlights include a 13% increase in adjusted diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter to $0.26 and a 20% increase for the full year to $1.12. The company’s return on earning assets remained robust at 160%, and the merchandise sales gross margin was stable at 36% for the year. Furthermore, EZCORP expanded its store footprint by adding 21 new locations, with a notable expansion in Latin America.

Looking forward, EZCORP’s management remains optimistic about continuing its strategic growth, focusing on enhancing customer engagement and exploring new market opportunities. The company aims to leverage its strong position and momentum to drive sustainable growth and deliver long-term value to its shareholders.

