EZCORP and Krispy Kreme have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

This last week of trading has been truly unprecedented, with very few spots in the market spared from the intense volatility and selling that has shaken the market following radical tariff policy changes. I’ve done considerable research to find compelling stocks that have held up in this extreme market environment, and I’m pleased to say I’ve found one that stands out for its persistent relative strength.

EZCORP is one of the very few stocks that has held up these last few days and weeks. Not only has it shown strong price performance, but the company also enjoys a reasonable valuation, steady growth forecasts and a top Zacks Rank.

EZCORP is the second largest operator of pawn shops in the US with 1,100 locations in North America. The company has enjoyed considerable sales and earnings growth over the last five years, with the stock compounding at 27% annually since 2020. With continued growth projected and a business model that thrives across economic regimes, EZCORP may be a perfect stock to weather the ongoing market uncertainty and beyond.

EZCORP Stock Gains on Earnings Revisions

EZCORP has seen very strong gains in earnings over the last several years, with EPS growing from $0.38 per share in 2021 to $1.21 per share in the trailing twelve months. That earnings momentum has also been reflected in analyst sentiment as the earnings revision trend has been steadily climbing over the las three years.

More recently, analysts have continued to raise estimates for EZPW profits. In the last two months current quarter earnings estimates have risen by 10% while estimates for this year and next year have increased by ~5% each.

Sales for this year are projected to climb 7.7% while earnings are expected to jump 17.9%. Next year sales are forecast to increase 8.5% and earnings by 11.1%, maintaining the strong pace that has carried the stock higher.

EZPW Stock Technical Perspective

EZCORP stock has been showing continuous momentum over the last six months – consolidating and breaking significantly higher twice in that period. More recently, the price action has again been forming a convincing bull flag, trading in a tight range between $15.80 and $15.10.

If the stock can break out and close around that upper bound, I would expect it to make another advance higher. Especially reassuring about this price action is how strong it is during such market volatility like we are seeing this week. Investors are desperately seeking stocks to rotate into and EZPW may be the exact one they are looking for.

EZCORP Shares Trade at Historical Average

Today, EZCORP is trading at a one year forward earnings multiple of 11.5x. This is right in line with its 10-year median of 11.4x and well below the market average. With strong earnings and sales growth forecasts and powerful price momentum, this valuation appears to be a fair value for the stock, especially amid tremendous market uncertainty.

Should Investors Buy Shares in EZPW?

In a market rattled by volatility and uncertainty, EZCORP stands out for its resilience, consistent growth, and solid fundamentals. With strong earnings momentum, a reasonable valuation, and technical strength during turbulent times, EZPW looks like a smart defensive play with upside potential. For investors seeking stability and relative strength, this may be one of the best names to consider right now.

I’ll be honest, I really like Krispy Kreme donuts. The Original Glazed fresh off the line is hard to beat. But while I enjoy the product, I can’t say the same for the stock. Based on current fundamentals and price action, Krispy Kreme is one of the weakest names in the market.

Krispy Kreme stock has been a major underperformer, falling 56% year-to-date and 79% over the past five years. Not only has the stock price struggled, but analysts have been lowering their earnings estimates sharply over the last year and more recently, giving it the lowest Zacks Rank.

Krispy Kreme Earnings Forecasts Continue to Fall

DNUT currently holds a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), which reflects ongoing downward revisions in earnings estimates. Current quarter earnings estimates have flipped negative, this year’s estimates have cratered 86% and next year’s have fallen by 60%.

EPS have declined meaningfully since its post-IPO period, and the company continues to struggle with margin compression and operational inefficiencies. Revenue growth has been modest, though flat in the last year, and not enough to offset rising costs and a lack of bottom-line focus.

Should Investors Avoid DNUT Stock?

While the brand remains strong and the product well-loved, the stock does not currently offer a compelling case for investment. Earnings estimates are still falling, technical momentum is negative, and the company has yet to deliver on the kind of growth and profitability investors need to see.

In this incredibly challenging environment, where selectivity, defensiveness and business model robustness across regimes are being rewarded, DNUT is a name to avoid until the earnings picture begins to stabilize and the stock shows signs of technical support.

Additional content:

Is Uber Stock a Buy Following the Robotaxi Push in Dubai?

In a significant development in the autonomous vehicle space, Uber Technologies recently partnered with China’s WeRide to introduce self-driving cars in Dubai. The companies announced a partnership with Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority. This collaboration aims to integrate WeRide's self-driving technology into Uber's platform.

The partnership, which will explore data insights, safety protocols and regulatory frameworks to support a smooth transition to autonomous mobility in Dubai, is in line with Dubai’s goal of making one-fourth of all city trips autonomous by 2030. The partnership in Dubai represents the second city in the region where WeRide and Uber are teaming up to bring cutting-edge autonomous mobility solutions to the public. In December 2024, Uber and WeRide launched a robotaxi service in Abu Dhabi.

Uber aims to gain a stronghold in the highly promising robotaxi market through strategic partnerships. The above association is a step on that front. By adopting this approach, Uber has avoided the massive R&D costs associated with developing autonomous systems independently. Uber’s rival in the ride-sharing market, Lyft, is also aiming to be a key player in the lucrative and emerging autonomous vehicle market, highlighting the immense competition in the space. The global robotaxi market is projected to reach $45.7 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 91.8% from 2025 to 2034.

Other Factors Working in Uber’s Favor

Impressive Price Performance: Uber has navigated the recent tariff-induced stock market volatility well, registering a 7.2% year-to-date gain, while the S&P 500 index, the Zacks Internet-Services industry and rival Lyft are down in double digits in 2025 so far.

Over the past year as well, Uber shares have performed much better than Lyft.

Favorable Earnings Estimate Revision: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter and second-quarter 2025, along with full-year 2025 and 2026, has seen upward revisions over the past 60 days. The positive revision trend reflects confidence in UBER’s ability to continue delivering strong financial performances.

Impressive Earnings History: Uber surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark once, the average beat being 133.5%.

Uber Technologies price-eps-surprise | Uber Technologies Quote

Uber’s Buyback Strategy Signals Confidence: In 2024, Uber generated a record $6.9 billion in free cash flow, with an adjusted EBITDA of $6.5 billion. Uber’s announcement earlier this year to start an accelerated $1.5 billion stock buyback program highlights not only its shareholder-friendly strategy but also signals confidence in its ongoing business strategy. The $1.5 billion plan is part of the company's $7 billion buyback program announced last year.

Commendable Expansion Efforts: Even though Uber’s primary business is ridesharing, it has diversified into food delivery and freight over time. Diversification is imperative for big companies to reduce risks, and UBER has excelled in this area. The company has engaged in numerous acquisitions, geographic and product diversifications, and innovations. Uber’s endeavors to expand into international markets are commendable and provide it with the benefits of geographical diversification. Prudent investments enable Uber to extend services and solidify its comprehensive offerings.

Key Segments Performing Well: Uber’s ridesharing and delivery platforms are growing in popularity. This is generating strong demand, which, along with the latest growth initiatives and continued cost discipline, are driving the company’s results. In the fourth quarter of 2024, total gross bookings increased 21% year over year on a constant currency basis to $44.2 billion, with trips rising 18% to 3.1 billion. Gross bookings are likely to be strong going forward, keeping Uber in good shape.

We expect gross bookings from the Mobility segment in the March-end quarter to grow 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. We expect gross bookings from the Delivery segment in the March quarter to grow 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Total trips are expected to increase 19.4% year over year in the March-end quarter, per our model.

UBER a Solid Pick

Based on the abovementioned tailwinds, investors should consider parking their cash in Uber now. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Wall Street average target price of $90.02 for UBER stock suggests an upside of more than 39% from current levels.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

