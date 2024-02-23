Ezaki Glico Co. (TSE:2206) Price Target Increased by 8.03% to 4,187.10

The average one-year price target for Ezaki Glico Co. (TSE:2206) has been revised to 4,187.10 / share. This is an increase of 8.03% from the prior estimate of 3,876.00 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,838.00 to a high of 4,851.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.30% from the latest reported closing price of 4,668.00 / share.

Ezaki Glico Co. Maintains 1.71% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.71%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ezaki Glico Co.. This is a decrease of 81 owner(s) or 94.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2206 is 0.08%, an increase of 1.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 97.23% to 217K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MXIVX - Great-West International Value Fund Investor Class holds 101K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing a decrease of 5.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2206 by 7.94% over the last quarter.

DIEFX - Destinations International Equity Fund Class I holds 61K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing a decrease of 11.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2206 by 3.93% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 39K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 13K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 7.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2206 by 5.42% over the last quarter.

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

