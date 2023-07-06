Ez Tec Empreendimentos e Participacoes (B3:EZTC3) Price Target Decreased by 8.16% to 19.62

The average one-year price target for Ez Tec Empreendimentos e Participacoes (B3:EZTC3) has been revised to 19.62 / share. This is an decrease of 8.16% from the prior estimate of 21.36 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.31% from the latest reported closing price of 18.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ez Tec Empreendimentos e Participacoes. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EZTC3 is 0.05%, a decrease of 7.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.67% to 7,916K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,436K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,373K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,303K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,188K shares, representing an increase of 8.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EZTC3 by 11.41% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 782K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 377K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

