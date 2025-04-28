EZ Earnings Results: $EZPW Reports Quarterly Earnings

EZ ($EZPW) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported earnings of $0.34 per share, beating estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $306,320,000, missing estimates of $316,553,175 by $-10,233,175.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $EZPW stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

EZ Insider Trading Activity

EZ insiders have traded $EZPW stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EZPW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUNIL SAJNANI (Chief Audit/LP Executive) sold 34,493 shares for an estimated $428,403

NICOLE SWIES (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $124,700

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

EZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of EZ stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.