EY's break-up plan stalled - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

March 16, 2023 — 07:59 am EDT

Written by Rishabh Jaiswal for Reuters ->

March 16 (Reuters) - Ernst & Young (EY) has suffered a series of delays in its plan to split its global auditing and consulting businesses, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The top executives of the accounting firm are considering several back-up options, including selling off just the non-U. S. consulting operation, likely to a private equity buyer, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((rishabh.jaiswal@thomsonreuters.com;))

