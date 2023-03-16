EY's break-up plan stalled - WSJ

March 16 (Reuters) - Ernst & Young (EY) has suffered a series of delays in its plan to split its global auditing and consulting businesses, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The top executives of the accounting firm are considering several back-up options, including selling off just the non-U. S. consulting operation, likely to a private equity buyer, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((rishabh.jaiswal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.