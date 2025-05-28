$EYPT stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EYPT stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,866,588 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $EYPT:
$EYPT Insider Trading Activity
$EYPT insiders have traded $EYPT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EYPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KAREN L. ZADEREJ has made 4 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $113,450 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$EYPT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of $EYPT stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- OCTAGON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP removed 1,093,503 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,146,597
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 857,853 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,649,563
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 790,733 shares (-36.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,285,772
- STEMPOINT CAPITAL LP removed 579,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,140,890
- GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 458,411 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,415,161
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 450,000 shares (+7.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,439,000
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 440,670 shares (+8.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,388,431
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $EYPT on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.