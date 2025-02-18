$EYPT stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EYPT stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,396,737 of trading volume.

$EYPT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $EYPT:

$EYPT insiders have traded $EYPT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EYPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GORAN ANDO purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $39,750

WENDY F DICICCO purchased 2,567 shares for an estimated $19,996

$EYPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $EYPT stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

