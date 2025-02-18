$EYPT stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EYPT stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,396,737 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $EYPT:
$EYPT Insider Trading Activity
$EYPT insiders have traded $EYPT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EYPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GORAN ANDO purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $39,750
- WENDY F DICICCO purchased 2,567 shares for an estimated $19,996
$EYPT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $EYPT stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 3,181,818 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,704,544
- TCG CROSSOVER MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,650,000 shares (+287.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,742,500
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 1,958,580 shares (+51.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,591,421
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. added 1,783,765 shares (+92.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,289,049
- SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,607,268 shares (+31.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,974,146
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,126,217 shares (+27.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,390,316
- OCTAGON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP removed 1,093,503 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,146,597
