EYPT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: EYPT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.12, changing hands as low as $15.51 per share. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EYPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EYPT's low point in its 52 week range is $5.67 per share, with $30.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.95.

