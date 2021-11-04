Eying higher oil prices, Pioneer Natural Resources to minimize hedging next year

DENVER, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Top Permian Basin producer Pioneer Natural Resources PXD.N will minimize its hedging program next year, Chief Executive Officer Scott Sheffield said on Thursday, as the company anticipates oil prices between $80 and $100 a barrel over the next several years.

Pioneer's hedging losses have tallied to over $2 billion so far this year, as oil prices rose above levels where many producers locked in sales contracts. The company said it has no plans to do incremental hedging right now, noting it was bullish on oil prices.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver)

((Liz.Hampton@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 571 8115; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: liz.hampton.reuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.