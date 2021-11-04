US Markets
PXD

Eying higher oil prices, Pioneer Natural Resources to minimize hedging next year

Contributor
Liz Hampton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

Top Permian Basin producer Pioneer Natural Resources will minimize its hedging program next year, Chief Executive Officer Scott Sheffield said on Thursday, as the company anticipates oil prices between $80 and $100 a barrel over the next several years.

DENVER, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Top Permian Basin producer Pioneer Natural Resources PXD.N will minimize its hedging program next year, Chief Executive Officer Scott Sheffield said on Thursday, as the company anticipates oil prices between $80 and $100 a barrel over the next several years.

Pioneer's hedging losses have tallied to over $2 billion so far this year, as oil prices rose above levels where many producers locked in sales contracts. The company said it has no plans to do incremental hedging right now, noting it was bullish on oil prices.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver)

((Liz.Hampton@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 571 8115; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: liz.hampton.reuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PXD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular