EyePoint's Phase 2 DAVIO 2 Trial Of EYP-1901 Achieves Primary, Secondary Endpoints In Wet AMD

(RTTNews) - EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) Monday announced that its Phase 2 DAVIO 2 trial of EYP-1901 for wet age-related macular degeneration or wet AMD achieved primary as well as key secondary endpoints. The study combined vorolanib, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor with bioerodible Durasert E.

Currently, in the pre-market, shares are at $6.61, up 356.88 percent from the previous close of $6.25 on a volume of 1,185,670.

The primary endpoint for both EYP-1901 doses was a statistical non-inferiority change in best-corrected visual acuity compared to aflibercept control and a favorable safety profile with no EYP-1901-related ocular or systemic serious adverse events.

Jay S. Duker, CEO of EyePoint Pharma said, "... Since EYP-1901 achieved statistical non-inferiority to the aflibercept control in this trial there is potential for meaningfully lower sized and lower cost pivotal Phase 3 trials."

The company is expecting to continue its dialogue on Phase 3 plans with the FDA.

Age-related Macular Degeneration is a prevalent and progressive lifetime disease in people over the age of 60. EyePoint noted that many patients end up undertreated due to the burden of dosing on the currently available, short-acting anti-VEGF therapies.

EyePoint plans to present the DAVIO 2 dataset at Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2024 in February.

