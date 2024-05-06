News & Insights

EyePoint Stock Plunges 34% As Eye Treatment Fails To Meet Trial Goal

May 06, 2024 — 10:21 am EDT

(RTTNews) - EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) Monday reported that its phase 2 trial of Duravyu in non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy failed to meet primary endpoint. Shares of the company plunged over 34% in the morning traded, following the news.

The data demonstrated that Duravyu has a biologic effect in patients with NPDR with a favorable safety and tolerability profile, however the trial did not meet the pre-specified primary endpoint.

"The objective of the PAVIA trial was, for the first time, to evaluate DURAVYU as a potential treatment in a non-proliferative diabetic patient population," said Jay Duker, Chief Executive Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. "Although the trial did not meet the pre-specified primary endpoint, we are encouraged that DURAVYU continues to be well tolerated and appears to reduce rates of NPDR progression at nine months. We plan to analyze the full twelve-month data once it is available to gain the clarity needed to assess the future of DURAVYU as a potential treatment for NPDR. I would like to thank the patients, the investigators and their site staff who participated in the PAVIA trial. We look forward to providing additional clinical and regulatory updates on the NPDR program in the coming months."

EYPT is currently trading at $13.14, down $6.60 or 33.46%, on the Nasdaq.

