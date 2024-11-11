EyePoint price target lowered to $33 from $38 at Baird

Baird lowered the firm’s price target on EyePoint (EYPT) to $33 from $38 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they reported 3Q24 results and recapped recent progress, including recently reported, unexpectedly positive, interim data in the Phase 2 VERONA study in DME, and the dosing of the first patient in the pivotal LUGANO study in wet AMD.

