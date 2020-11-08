EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Just Released Its Third-Quarter Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) defied analyst predictions to release its third-quarter results, which were ahead of market expectations. The results overall were credible, with revenues of US$16m beating expectations by 18%. Statutory losses were US$0.03 per share, 18% below what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals after the latest results. NasdaqGM:EYPT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from EyePoint Pharmaceuticals' four analysts is for revenues of US$53.8m in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 50% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 32% to US$0.23. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$53.7m and losses of US$0.22 per share in 2021. Overall it looks as though the analysts were a bit mixed on the latest consensus updates. Although sales forecasts held steady, the consensus also made a to its losses per share forecasts.

As a result, there was no major change to the consensus price target of US$2.63, with the analysts implicitly confirming that the business looks to be performing in line with expectations, despite higher forecast losses. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic EyePoint Pharmaceuticals analyst has a price target of US$5.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$0.50. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely different views on what kind of performance this business can generate. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals'historical trends, as next year's 50% revenue growth is roughly in line with 54% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 6.7% next year. So although EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple EyePoint Pharmaceuticals analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has 5 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

