EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call for Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 7

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will host a conference call on May 7, 2025, to discuss first quarter financial results and updates.

Quiver AI Summary

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced it will host a conference call and live webcast on May 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results and recent developments. Interested participants can register for the call via an audio conference link or access the live audio webcast through the company's website, where a replay will also be available. The press release highlights EyePoint's commitment to developing innovative treatments for serious retinal diseases using its proprietary Durasert E™ technology, particularly focusing on its lead product candidate, DURAVYU™, which is currently in Phase 3 trials for wet age-related macular degeneration. Additionally, the company is involved in other pipeline programs targeting various retinal conditions, emphasizing its expertise in drug delivery systems for ophthalmic applications.

Potential Positives

Announcement of a conference call and live webcast for first quarter 2025 financial results highlights transparency and engagement with investors.



The company's lead product candidate, DURAVYU™, is in Phase 3 global pivotal clinical trials for wet AMD, indicating progress in developing therapies for serious retinal diseases.



Strong emphasis on proprietary Durasert E™ technology and its proven safety, which may enhance the company's credibility in drug delivery solutions.



The conditional acceptance of DURAVYU™ as a proprietary name by the FDA suggests a positive step towards potential future approval and commercialization.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a conference call regarding first quarter financial results may indicate that the company has performance metrics that necessitate public disclosure, which could reflect operational struggles or financial instability.

DURAVYU™, the company's lead product candidate, is described as investigational and has not yet received FDA approval, which raises concerns about the uncertainty of its market viability and potential revenue generation.

The release emphasizes ongoing clinical trials and development stages without highlighting any achieved milestones or successes, which might suggest a lack of progress in bringing products to market.

$EYPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $EYPT stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



WATERTOWN, Mass., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases, today announced it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 to report its first quarter 2025 financial results and highlight recent corporate developments.





To access the live conference call, please register using the audio conference link:



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI0695874f15d442e59e2fb362d4491cac



. A live audio webcast of the event can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company website at



www.eyepointpharma.com



. A webcast replay will also be available on the corporate website at the conclusion of the call.







About EyePoint







EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EYPT) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E™ technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery. The Company’s lead product candidate, DURAVYU™ is an investigational sustained delivery treatment for VEGF-mediated retinal diseases combining vorolanib, a selective and patent-protected tyrosine kinase inhibitor with bioerodible Durasert E™. Supported by robust safety and efficacy data to date, DURAVYU is presently in Phase 3 global, pivotal clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), the leading cause of vision loss among people 50 years of age and older in the United States and recently completed a Phase 2 clinical trial in diabetic macular edema (DME).





Pipeline programs include EYP-2301, a TIE-2 agonist, razuprotafib, formulated in Durasert E™ to potentially improve outcomes in serious retinal diseases. The proven Durasert



®



drug delivery technology has been safely administered to thousands of patient eyes across four U.S. FDA approved products in multiple disease indications. EyePoint is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, and operates a commercial-ready manufacturing facility in Northbridge, Massachusetts.





Vorolanib is licensed to EyePoint exclusively by Equinox Sciences, a Betta Pharmaceuticals affiliate, for the localized treatment of all ophthalmic diseases outside of China, Macao, Hong Kong and Taiwan.







DURAVYU™ has been conditionally accepted by the FDA as the proprietary name for EYP-1901. DURAVYU is an investigational product; it has not been approved by the FDA. FDA approval and the timeline for potential approval is uncertain.









Investors:







Christina Tartaglia





Precision AQ





Direct: 212-698-8700







christina.tartaglia@precisionaq.com









Media Contact:







Amy Phillips





Green Room Communications





Direct: 412-327-9499







aphillips@greenroompr.com





