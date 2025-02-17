EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Grants Stock Options to New Employees as Inducement Awards

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals granted stock options to two new employees as inducement awards under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the granting of non-statutory stock options to two new employees as inducement awards outside its 2023 Long-Term Incentive Plan, in compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). A total of 21,000 stock options, with an exercise price of $6.50 per share, were approved and granted on February 14, 2025, and will vest over four years. EyePoint is focused on developing therapeutics for serious retinal diseases, with its lead product candidate, DURAVYU™, currently in Phase 3 trials for wet age-related macular degeneration and a Phase 2 trial for diabetic macular edema. The company is leveraging its Durasert E™ drug delivery technology, which has been safely used in various conditions.

Potential Positives

Issuance of stock options to new employees can enhance recruitment and retention, signaling the company's commitment to attracting talent.

The stock options are tied to a significant and promising lead product candidate, DURAVYU™, which is in advanced clinical trials for conditions affecting vision, potentially increasing investor interest and confidence.

The conditional acceptance of DURAVYU™ by the FDA may suggest progress in regulatory pathways, positioning the company favorably for future approvals.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is utilizing proprietary Durasert E™ technology, which has a history of safe administration in approved products, indicating a strong foundation for their ongoing and future treatments.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of stock options as inducement awards may indicate challenges in attracting talent, suggesting potential difficulty in the company’s growth or stability.

The grant of stock options outside the company's Long-Term Incentive Plan could raise concerns among investors regarding the alignment of compensation strategies with shareholder interests.

The statement that FDA approval and the timeline for potential approval of DURAVYU is uncertain may contribute to investor anxiety regarding the viability of the product and the company's future revenue potential.

FAQ

What stock options were granted by EyePoint Pharmaceuticals?

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals granted non-statutory stock options to purchase 21,000 shares to two new employees on February 14, 2025.

What is the exercise price of the granted stock options?

The exercise price for the granted stock options is $6.50 per share, which is the closing price on the grant date.

How long is the term for the stock options?

The stock options have a ten-year term and vest over four years with specified vesting schedules.

What is EyePoint’s lead product candidate?

EyePoint's lead product candidate is DURAVYU™, a sustained delivery treatment for VEGF-mediated retinal diseases currently in Phase 3 trials.

Where is EyePoint Pharmaceuticals headquartered?

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focusing on innovative therapeutics for retinal diseases.

$EYPT Insider Trading Activity

$EYPT insiders have traded $EYPT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EYPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KAREN L. ZADEREJ purchased 12,500 shares for an estimated $99,750

GORAN ANDO purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $39,750

WENDY F DICICCO purchased 2,567 shares for an estimated $19,996

$EYPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $EYPT stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases, today announced that the Company granted non-statutory stock options to new employees as inducement awards outside the Company’s 2023 Long-Term Incentive Plan in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).





The Company granted stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 21,000 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals common stock to two new employees. The stock options were granted on February 14, 2025. The grants were approved by the Compensation Committee and made as an inducement material to each employee entering into employment with EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The option awards have an exercise price of $6.50 per share, the closing price of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ common stock on February 14, 2025. The options have a ten-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable employee’s date of grant and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the following three years. Vesting of the options is subject to the employee’s continued service with EyePoint Pharmaceuticals through the applicable vesting dates.







About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals







EyePoint (Nasdaq: EYPT) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E



™



technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery. The Company’s lead product candidate, DURAVYU



™



is an investigational sustained delivery treatment for VEGF-mediated retinal diseases combining vorolanib, a selective and patent-protected tyrosine kinase inhibitor with bioerodible Durasert E



™



. Supported by robust safety and efficacy data to date, DURAVYU is presently in Phase 3 global, pivotal clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), the leading cause of vision loss among people 50 years of age and older in the United States, and in a Phase 2 clinical trial in diabetic macular edema (DME). Based on positive Phase 2 results from the VERONA clinical trial in DME, EyePoint anticipates initiation of a Phase 3 pivotal program by the end of 2025 with topline data from both Phase 3 pivotal trials in wet AMD in 2026.





Pipeline programs include EYP-2301, a TIE-2 agonist, razuprotafib, formulated in Durasert E



™



to potentially improve outcomes in serious retinal diseases. The proven Durasert



®



drug delivery technology has been safely administered to thousands of patient eyes across four U.S. FDA approved products in multiple disease indications. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.





Vorolanib is licensed to EyePoint exclusively by Equinox Sciences, a Betta Pharmaceuticals affiliate, for the localized treatment of all ophthalmic diseases outside of China, Macao, Hong Kong and Taiwan.







DURAVYU™ has been conditionally accepted by the FDA as the proprietary name for EYP-1901. DURAVYU is an investigational product; it has not been approved by the FDA. FDA approval and the timeline for potential approval is uncertain.









For EyePoint Pharmaceuticals:









Investors:







Christina Tartaglia





Precision AQ





Direct: 212-698-8700







christina.tartaglia@precisionaq.com









Media Contact:







Amy Phillips





Green Room Communications





Direct: 412-327-9499







aphillips@greenroompr.com





